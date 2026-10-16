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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: PM Modi Praises RR Batting Star; Cricketer's Reaction Steals The Show

Watch: PM Modi Praises RR Batting Star; Cricketer's Reaction Steals The Show

On Thursday, PM Modi met Indian athletes who won medals at the 2026 Asian Games, including members of the men's cricket team.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 08:21 AM (IST)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has captured attention across India and beyond with his fearless batting performances. The young cricketer has now found himself in the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the achievements of young athletes at the 2026 Asian Games. A video showing the 15-year-old's reaction to the Prime Minister's remarks has gone viral on social media.

On Thursday, PM Modi met Indian athletes who won medals at the 2026 Asian Games, including members of the men's cricket team. During the interaction, he highlighted the achievements of players who competed at the continental event despite being just 15 to 17 years old.

As the Prime Minister spoke about their accomplishments, the camera turned towards Sooryavanshi, who was seen smiling at the praise.

What PM Modi Said About Young Athletes

Addressing the athletes, Narendra Modi said, "Many players on Team India at this year's Asian Games were only 15–17 years old. At such a young age, they have brought pride to the country through their stellar performances and have won the hearts of the nation."

Sooryavanshi's cheerful reaction to the Prime Minister's words quickly caught viewers' attention.

Watch Video

Modi also stressed that age should not be considered a barrier to achievement, adding that identifying and nurturing talent early can help young athletes succeed in the future.

He highlighted initiatives such as Khelo India and Emerging Khelo India, saying they would provide opportunities for thousands of aspiring athletes in the coming years.

India's Men's Cricket Team Wins Asian Games Gold

India's men's cricket team entered the knockout stage directly in the quarter-finals under the tournament's seeding system. Their quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, but India progressed to the semi-finals on the basis of their superior ranking.

India then defeated Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the semi-final before beating Pakistan by 19 runs in the final to secure the gold medal. Sooryavanshi scored 53 runs across two innings during the tournament.

India's women's cricket team also won gold at the Asian Games. The team produced a dominant performance in the final, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs to claim the top prize.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi IPL Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2027
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