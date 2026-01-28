Watch: Pat Cummins Retires Before 2026 T20 World Cup? Viral Video Hints At New Career

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Pat Cummins Retires Before 2026 T20 World Cup? Viral Video Hints At New Career

Has Pat Cummins traded the pitch for the stage? Watch the viral video that has fans questioning everything as the Aussie captain debuts a shocking new look just before T20 World Cup.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As 2026 T20 World Cup approaches, a surprising video of Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has sent the internet into a frenzy. Fans were left questioning if the premier fast bowler has decided to hang up his boots after he was spotted in a completely unexpected role.

New Career in Stand-Up Comedy

The viral footage shows Cummins trading his cricket ball for a microphone, appearing on stage as a stand-up comedian. Cracking "dad jokes" about cricket stars like Rashid Khan and Ben Stokes, the pacer seemed to have fully embraced a life of comedy.

However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief. This "new avatar" is actually part of a creative promotional campaign by Amazon Prime Video Australia.

Titled "Go Full Cricket," the series of ads shows Cummins being so obsessed with the game that he cannot stop making cricket references, even during a comedy set or while cooking.

Watch Video

Retirement Rumors and World Cup Availability

Despite the speculation triggered by the promo, Pat Cummins has not retired. He remains a vital part of Australia’s plans for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. While Mitchell Marsh will lead the side in the shortest format, Cummins is expected to spearhead the bowling attack.

However, recent reports suggest Cummins may miss the opening two fixtures due to ongoing rehabilitation for a back injury sustained during the home summer. Chief selector George Bailey indicated that the captain might join the playing XI by the third or fourth game of the group stage.

Australia's T20 World Cup Group Stage Schedule

The tournament runs from February 7 to March 8. Australia is placed in Group B, with all their initial matches scheduled in Sri Lanka:

February 11: Australia vs Ireland (Colombo)
February 13: Australia vs Zimbabwe (Colombo)
February 16: Australia vs Sri Lanka (Pallekele)
February 20: Australia vs Oman (Pallekele)

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Pat Cummins retired from cricket?

No, Pat Cummins has not retired. The video of him doing stand-up comedy was part of a promotional campaign for Amazon Prime Video.

What was the video of Pat Cummins doing stand-up comedy about?

The video was a promotional ad for Amazon Prime Video's 'Go Full Cricket' campaign, showing Cummins making cricket-related jokes.

Will Pat Cummins play in the 2026 T20 World Cup?

Yes, Pat Cummins is expected to be part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad and spearhead the bowling attack.

Why might Pat Cummins miss the start of the T20 World Cup?

Recent reports suggest Cummins might miss the first two matches due to ongoing rehabilitation for a back injury.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pat Cummins T20 World Cup 2026 Pat Cummins Retirement Pat Cummins New Career
