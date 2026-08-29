Watch: Pakistan Star's Injury Questioned, Former Chief Selector Calls It 'Fake'

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq has found himself at the centre of an injury-related controversy. The left-handed opener suffered a calf injury while fielding during the Lord’s Test against England and was unable to take his place in Pakistan’s batting lineup thereafter. The situation has now taken another turn after former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim made allegations about Imam’s past.

Former selector makes allegation against Imam

Wasim claimed that Imam had previously attempted to avoid playing a match by pretending to be injured. He referred specifically to the 2022 Test in Multan, alleging that the team physiotherapist had warned him beforehand that Imam could use an injury as a reason to miss the game.

According to Wasim, the incident eventually unfolded as predicted. However, these are allegations made by Mohammad Wasim and have not been established as facts against Imam-ul-Haq.

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🚨 Former Pakistani cricketer drops a BOMBSHELL



Imam-ul-Haq wasn't injured at the Lord's. He keeps faking injury, reveals former chairman of selecter Muhammad Wasim.



"In 2022 Multan test, the physio warned me in advance that he is going to feign an injury soon. And he did… pic.twitter.com/Su37q5ONnc — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) August 28, 2026

Imam's actual injury at Lord's

Imam picked up the injury while fielding on the opening day of the Lord’s Test. After hurting his left calf, he was forced to leave the field, with his availability for the remainder of the match becoming uncertain.

Pakistan Cricket Board later provided an update, confirming that scans had detected a low-grade calf strain. Imam was subsequently placed under the care of Pakistan medical team, with his participation in the rest of the Test to be determined by his recovery and response to treatment.

Imam also opened in the first Test

Imam had featured as an opener in the first Test against England, partnering young batter Azman Awais. Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat in that match, going down by an innings and 53 runs.

The team was hoping for a stronger performance from Imam in the Lord’s Test, but his injury meant Pakistan had to continue without him in the batting department.

Pakistan in trouble at Lord's

Pakistan's problems at Lord’s went well beyond Imam’s injury. England's bowling attack dismantled the visitors for just 110 runs in their first innings.

Ollie Robinson was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with four wickets for 11 runs from 13 overs, while Jofra Archer claimed three wickets. Pakistan were dismissed in only 37.2 overs.

England then built a commanding position in their second innings, extending their advantage to 261 runs by the end of Day 2. With Imam's injury update and Wasim's allegations emerging at the same time, the Pakistan batter has become a major talking point surrounding the Test.