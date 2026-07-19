A viral video on X claims Hasan Ali was assaulted in an Indian train, allegedly mistaken for a pickpocket while visiting his family in Delhi.
WATCH: Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Beaten On Indian Train During Family Visit? Fact Check
A viral post claims Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali was beaten after a pickpocket incident on an Indian train. Here's what we found in our fact check.
- Viral video claims Pakistan's Hasan Ali was assaulted in India.
- Video lacks evidence identifying man as cricketer Hasan Ali.
- Hasan Ali was recently playing cricket in England, not India.
- Claim remains unverified; treat the viral post as misleading.
A video claiming to show Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali being assaulted inside an Indian train has gone viral on X, with several users sharing identical captions alleging that the cricketer had travelled to India to visit his wife, children and in-laws before the incident took place after alleged pickpocketing.
The claim has spread rapidly, but there is no evidence at present to confirm that the man in the video is Hasan Ali. Based on the available information, the viral post appears to be false.
What Does The Viral Claim Say?
The post alleges that Hasan Ali was travelling in Delhi when he was mistaken for a pickpocket and beaten with sticks. It also claims he had travelled to India to meet his family.
The accompanying video shows a man inside what appears to be a train compartment being confronted by people around him. However, the footage does not establish the identity of the person, nor does it reveal where or when it was recorded.
WATCH VIDEOS
پاکستانی کرکٹر حسن علی، جو اپنے سسرال بیوی بچوں کو ملنے کے سلسلے میں بھارت گئے ہوئے تھے، ان کے ساتھ دہلی میں ٹرین کے دوران بد سلوکی ہوئی حسن علی کو ڈنڈوں کے ساتھ مارا گیا ہم پاکستانی اس گھٹیا حرکت کی پر زور مذمت کرتے ہیں. pic.twitter.com/rfasMQEIg0— Sayrah Shams🇵🇰🇸🇦 (@MShamsZ) July 19, 2026
No official source has identified the individual in the video as the Pakistani international cricketer.
Watch Posts
The assault on Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali while he was visiting his in-laws in India is utterly shameful. No difference of opinion or nationality justifies such inhuman treatment of a guest. This is a stain on humanity itself. I strongly condemn this cowardly act and demand… pic.twitter.com/6PBrMa6Z2v— Kayani (@NaeemKayaniPK) July 19, 2026
🚨پوری دنیا میں آج کڑکٹر حسن علی کیلئے آواز اٹھنی چاہیے وہ اپنے سسر سے ملنے گئے تھے— Mohammad Shehzad Khan (@MShehzadSpeaks) July 19, 2026
اس کو ادھر ڈنڈوں سے مارا گیا ہے افففف pic.twitter.com/UFJPgcGejQ
Why The Claim Doesn't Add Up
One major reason for doubting the claim is Hasan Ali's recent cricket schedule.
The Pakistan fast bowler has been playing for Yorkshire in England's T20 Blast. His latest professional appearance came against Somerset on July 15.
There is no verified information suggesting he travelled to India after that match. Equally, there is no official confirmation from Hasan Ali, the Pakistan Cricket Board or Indian authorities linking him to the viral video.
The clip itself also contains no identifiable evidence proving that the person being filmed is Hasan Ali.
Verdict
At the time of writing, the viral claim remains unverified.
There is no credible evidence that the man seen in the video is Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali, and no official statement has confirmed the incident. His recent participation in the T20 Blast in England further raises questions about the authenticity of the claim.
Based on all publicly available information so far, the post appears to be fake or misleading, and readers should treat it with caution until credible evidence emerges.
If any official statement or verified information is released later, this report will be updated accordingly.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the viral claim circulating about Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali?
Is the identity of the person in the viral video confirmed as Hasan Ali?
No, there is no evidence to confirm that the man in the video is Hasan Ali. The footage itself does not establish his identity, location, or when it was recorded.
What makes the claim about Hasan Ali's assault questionable?
Hasan Ali was recently playing cricket in England's T20 Blast until July 15, which contradicts the timing of the alleged incident. There is no official confirmation.
Have official sources confirmed the incident involving Hasan Ali?
No official source, including Hasan Ali, the Pakistan Cricket Board, or Indian authorities, has confirmed the incident or his involvement.