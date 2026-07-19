IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Beaten On Indian Train During Family Visit? Fact Check

WATCH: Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Ali Beaten On Indian Train During Family Visit? Fact Check

A viral post claims Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali was beaten after a pickpocket incident on an Indian train. Here's what we found in our fact check.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video claims Pakistan's Hasan Ali was assaulted in India.
  • Video lacks evidence identifying man as cricketer Hasan Ali.
  • Hasan Ali was recently playing cricket in England, not India.
  • Claim remains unverified; treat the viral post as misleading.

A video claiming to show Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali being assaulted inside an Indian train has gone viral on X, with several users sharing identical captions alleging that the cricketer had travelled to India to visit his wife, children and in-laws before the incident took place after alleged pickpocketing.

The claim has spread rapidly, but there is no evidence at present to confirm that the man in the video is Hasan Ali. Based on the available information, the viral post appears to be false.

What Does The Viral Claim Say?

The post alleges that Hasan Ali was travelling in Delhi when he was mistaken for a pickpocket and beaten with sticks. It also claims he had travelled to India to meet his family.

The accompanying video shows a man inside what appears to be a train compartment being confronted by people around him. However, the footage does not establish the identity of the person, nor does it reveal where or when it was recorded.

WATCH VIDEOS

No official source has identified the individual in the video as the Pakistani international cricketer.

Watch Posts

Why The Claim Doesn't Add Up

One major reason for doubting the claim is Hasan Ali's recent cricket schedule.

The Pakistan fast bowler has been playing for Yorkshire in England's T20 Blast. His latest professional appearance came against Somerset on July 15.

There is no verified information suggesting he travelled to India after that match. Equally, there is no official confirmation from Hasan Ali, the Pakistan Cricket Board or Indian authorities linking him to the viral video.

The clip itself also contains no identifiable evidence proving that the person being filmed is Hasan Ali.

Verdict

At the time of writing, the viral claim remains unverified.

There is no credible evidence that the man seen in the video is Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali, and no official statement has confirmed the incident. His recent participation in the T20 Blast in England further raises questions about the authenticity of the claim.

Based on all publicly available information so far, the post appears to be fake or misleading, and readers should treat it with caution until credible evidence emerges.

If any official statement or verified information is released later, this report will be updated accordingly.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral claim circulating about Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali?

A viral video on X claims Hasan Ali was assaulted in an Indian train, allegedly mistaken for a pickpocket while visiting his family in Delhi.

Is the identity of the person in the viral video confirmed as Hasan Ali?

No, there is no evidence to confirm that the man in the video is Hasan Ali. The footage itself does not establish his identity, location, or when it was recorded.

What makes the claim about Hasan Ali's assault questionable?

Hasan Ali was recently playing cricket in England's T20 Blast until July 15, which contradicts the timing of the alleged incident. There is no official confirmation.

Have official sources confirmed the incident involving Hasan Ali?

No official source, including Hasan Ali, the Pakistan Cricket Board, or Indian authorities, has confirmed the incident or his involvement.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Jul 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Hasan Ali Fact Check England Vs India India VS Pakistan Pakistan Cricketer Beaten
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
England vs India 3rd ODI Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
England vs India 3rd ODI Live: Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11
Cricket
Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Can Set Historic Record Without Even Facing A Ball Today: Details Inside
Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Can Set Historic Record Without Even Facing A Ball Today
Cricket
Team India Leaves For Zimbabwe T20Is Without Gautam Gambhir, New Coach Takes Charge
Team India Leaves For Zimbabwe T20Is Without Gautam Gambhir, New Coach Takes Charge
Cricket
WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Lord's Video Sparks Buzz Amid Rift Speculation
WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Lord's Video Sparks Buzz Amid Rift Speculation
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Yogi Adityanath's Remarks on Riots Trigger Political War Ahead of UP Elections
Madhya Pradesh: Police End Cheeta Protest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur
Monsoon Crisis: Heavy Monsoon Rains Trigger Floods and Landslides Across Northern Himalayan States
Weather & Public Safety: Heavy Rains Raise Flood Fears in Himachal, Viral Videos Highlight Dangerous Public Negligence
Parliament: Delimitation Emerges as Key Flashpoint Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget