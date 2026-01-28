Watch: Pakistan Captain Visibly Irritated At Reporter Over Question On Babar Azam's Form

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





During a recent pre-series press conference, Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha was faced with a familiar line of questioning regarding form and role of Babar Azam.

In a moment that has since gone viral, the skipper chose to address the media’s fixation on the star batter with a direct plea.

The Captain’s Response to the Media

As reporters continued to probe for updates and opinions on Babar Azam, Agha decided to step in and shield his teammate.

He expressed a desire for the media to stop questioning about Babar and let him focus on his batting, hoping for a day when the team’s performance as a whole takes center stage rather than the individual scrutiny of one player.

"It is my wish that I come to the press conference one day and there will be no questions related to Babar Azam. Let him do his batting, please," Salman Ali Agha replied to the reporter.

It is my wish that i come to the press conference one day and there will be no questions related to Babar Azam, let him do batting please - Salman Ali Agha



The statement highlights the internal support Babar Azam still enjoys within the Pakistan dressing room. By asking the media to let the former captain focus on his batting, Agha is attempting to reduce the noise that often surrounds the team's most high-profile player before a major series.

Focusing on Game Ahead

As the action moves to the field, several players are expected to be at the heart of the contest. For Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub are the ones to watch at the top of the order. The return of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah strengthens the pace attack.

Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, brings a powerful lineup featuring Travis Head and Josh Inglis, along with the spin wizardry of Adam Zampa.

All eyes, however, will remain on Babar Azam. After a challenging BBL campaign where he struggled for rhythm, Babar returns to familiar territory in Lahore. Historically, Babar has been an important player against the Aussies in T20Is.







