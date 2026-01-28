Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch: Pakistan Captain Visibly Irritated At Reporter Over Question On Babar Azam's Form

Watch: Pakistan Captain Visibly Irritated At Reporter Over Question On Babar Azam's Form

Salman Ali Agha urges media to stop the obsession with Babar Azam. "Let him do his batting," the captain replied during a heated pre-series press conference.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

During a recent pre-series press conference, Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha was faced with a familiar line of questioning regarding form and role of Babar Azam.

In a moment that has since gone viral, the skipper chose to address the media’s fixation on the star batter with a direct plea.

The Captain’s Response to the Media

As reporters continued to probe for updates and opinions on Babar Azam, Agha decided to step in and shield his teammate.

He expressed a desire for the media to stop questioning about Babar and let him focus on his batting, hoping for a day when the team’s performance as a whole takes center stage rather than the individual scrutiny of one player.

"It is my wish that I come to the press conference one day and there will be no questions related to Babar Azam. Let him do his batting, please," Salman Ali Agha replied to the reporter.

Watch Video

The statement highlights the internal support Babar Azam still enjoys within the Pakistan dressing room. By asking the media to let the former captain focus on his batting, Agha is attempting to reduce the noise that often surrounds the team's most high-profile player before a major series.

Focusing on Game Ahead

As the action moves to the field, several players are expected to be at the heart of the contest. For Pakistan, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub are the ones to watch at the top of the order. The return of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah strengthens the pace attack.

Australia, led by Mitchell Marsh, brings a powerful lineup featuring Travis Head and Josh Inglis, along with the spin wizardry of Adam Zampa.

All eyes, however, will remain on Babar Azam. After a challenging BBL campaign where he struggled for rhythm, Babar returns to familiar territory in Lahore. Historically, Babar has been an important player against the Aussies in T20Is.




Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main topic of questioning for Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha?

Salman Ali Agha was repeatedly asked about the form and role of star batter Babar Azam during a recent press conference.

What did Salman Ali Agha wish for regarding media questions about Babar Azam?

He expressed a wish that one day he could attend a press conference where there would be no questions related to Babar Azam.

Why did Salman Ali Agha defend Babar Azam?

Agha aimed to shield Babar from constant scrutiny and reduce distractions, allowing the team to focus on collective performance.

What is the captain's belief about players performing without external pressure?

Salman Ali Agha believes that allowing key players to perform without external pressure is crucial for the team's long-term success and finding a winning rhythm.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pak Vs Aus Babar Azam Salman Ali Agha Pakistan Press Conference
