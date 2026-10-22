WATCH: NZ Bowler Hits Shreyas Iyer With Dangerous Beamer, Indian Batter Winces In Pain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer hit by Nathan Smith's errant full-toss.

Delivery struck Iyer's hand, causing discomfort.

Umpire called no-ball; Smith immediately apologised.

Iyer resumed batting, scoring 42 runs.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Highlights: India batter Shreyas Iyer endured a painful moment during the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday, when a wayward delivery from Nathan Smith struck him on the hand. The incident briefly interrupted India's chase, with Iyer visibly uncomfortable after being caught off guard by the ball. Smith immediately checked on the Indian batter and apologised for the delivery.

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The incident took place during the 16th over of India's pursuit of New Zealand's target. Smith lost control of the delivery, sending a full toss towards Iyer at waist height. The ball hit the batter on his gloves, prompting the umpire to call a no-ball.

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Iyer reacted instantly, showing clear signs of discomfort and moving away from the crease. The impact left him in pain, while the ball travelled towards the fine-leg region. Smith approached the Indian batter and apologised, acknowledging the accidental nature of the delivery.

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Despite the scare, Iyer was able to resume his innings and continued to contribute to India's run chase. He eventually scored 42 off 28 balls, helping the visitors remain in contention during a demanding pursuit against the hosts.

The incident offered a brief moment of concern in an otherwise high-scoring contest, but Iyer's return to batting meant India could continue their chase with him at the crease.

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