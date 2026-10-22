Shreyas Iyer was hit on the hand by a wayward full toss delivery from New Zealand bowler Nathan Smith. The incident caused him visible discomfort and briefly interrupted India's chase.
WATCH: NZ Bowler Hits Shreyas Iyer With Dangerous Beamer, Indian Batter Winces In Pain
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Highlights: Shreyas Iyer was struck on the hand by a Nathan Smith beamer during IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Christchurch before scoring 42 off 28 balls. Watch the video here.
- Shreyas Iyer hit by Nathan Smith's errant full-toss.
- Delivery struck Iyer's hand, causing discomfort.
- Umpire called no-ball; Smith immediately apologised.
- Iyer resumed batting, scoring 42 runs.
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Highlights: India batter Shreyas Iyer endured a painful moment during the first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday, when a wayward delivery from Nathan Smith struck him on the hand. The incident briefly interrupted India's chase, with Iyer visibly uncomfortable after being caught off guard by the ball. Smith immediately checked on the Indian batter and apologised for the delivery.
WATCH: Nathan Smith's Beamer Leaves Shreyas Iyer In Pain
The incident took place during the 16th over of India's pursuit of New Zealand's target. Smith lost control of the delivery, sending a full toss towards Iyer at waist height. The ball hit the batter on his gloves, prompting the umpire to call a no-ball.
ALSO READ | WATCH: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Catch Celebration Turns Awkward After Free-Hit Twist
Iyer reacted instantly, showing clear signs of discomfort and moving away from the crease. The impact left him in pain, while the ball travelled towards the fine-leg region. Smith approached the Indian batter and apologised, acknowledging the accidental nature of the delivery.
Watch Video
https://t.co/scjm85Dqse— Donjuan (@santryal) October 22, 2026
Despite the scare, Iyer was able to resume his innings and continued to contribute to India's run chase. He eventually scored 42 off 28 balls, helping the visitors remain in contention during a demanding pursuit against the hosts.
The incident offered a brief moment of concern in an otherwise high-scoring contest, but Iyer's return to batting meant India could continue their chase with him at the crease.
ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer, Naman Dhir Rescue India After Batting Collapse As New Zealand Fail To Defend 225
ALSO READ | Abhishek Sharma Creates T20I Six-Hitting World Record In India's 226-Run Chase
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Shreyas Iyer during the 1st T20I against New Zealand?
Who bowled the delivery that hit Shreyas Iyer?
Nathan Smith, a New Zealand bowler, delivered the ball that struck Shreyas Iyer. Smith immediately checked on Iyer and apologized for the accidental delivery.
Did Shreyas Iyer continue playing after being hit by the ball?
Yes, despite experiencing pain and discomfort, Shreyas Iyer was able to resume his innings. He went on to score 42 runs off 28 balls for India.