WATCH: MS Dhoni & Sanju Samson's Viral Chat On Field As Sanju Joins Thala At CSK Camp

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The anticipation for the Indian Premier League 2026 has reached a fever pitch following a viral social media post from Chennai Super Kings featuring MS Dhoni and new recruit Sanju Samson. In a snippet shared by the franchise on 20 March, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter and the Kerala star were seen engaged in an intense tactical discussion during a training session at Chepauk. The post, captioned "This was always destiny, Sanju," has confirmed the arrival of the World Cup winner into the yellow camp following a high-profile trade deal.

Watch Post

Destiny Aligns at Chepauk

Sanju Samson’s move to Chennai Super Kings comes on the heels of his successful contribution to India’s T20 World Cup 2026 title defence in Ahmedabad. Having spent the bulk of his career with Rajasthan Royals, Samson expressed his profound excitement about finally sharing a dressing room with the former Indian captain. In a voice note accompanying the training footage, Samson described the opportunity as a lifelong ambition fulfilled, stating that he had always desired to observe and learn from Dhoni in a private setting rather than amidst the usual stadium crowds.

Watch Post

He doesn’t walk into our home…

he belongs here. 💛



Welcome home, Sanju Samson. 🦁#WhistlePodu #Dencoming pic.twitter.com/CFRxK7qucc — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 19, 2026

Samson Set for Vice-Captaincy Role

"Destiny has got me to come and play with him in one dressing room. I am very, very excited to meet him and interact with him. Sit, have breakfast with him, practice with him, and play matches with him," Samson noted in his emotional address to the supporters. The transition marks a significant tactical shift for the franchise, as Samson is widely expected to be named vice-captain. This development follows a major trade that saw veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja return to Rajasthan Royals, clearing the path for Samson to take on a leadership role under Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK Launch Campaign in Guwahati

Chennai Super Kings will officially begin their quest for a sixth title on 30 March against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. The fixture holds extra weight as it marks Samson’s first competitive outing against his former franchise. Following the away opener, the "Yellow Army" will return to their fortress at Chepauk for their first home game against Punjab Kings on 3 April. The team’s early-season schedule remains packed with high-intensity encounters, including a home clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 5 April.

Chennai Super Kings 2026 Squad Overview

The franchise has assembled a balanced squad for the new cycle, though they face an early setback with pacer Nathan Ellis being ruled out. The batting unit remains formidable with Gaikwad at the helm, supported by the power-hitting of Dewald Brevis and the technical stability of Sarfaraz Khan. The bowling department will rely heavily on the spin duo of Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein, while Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Choudhary lead the domestic pace contingent.