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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: MS Dhoni & Sanju Samson's Viral Chat On Field As Sanju Joins Thala At CSK Camp

WATCH: MS Dhoni & Sanju Samson's Viral Chat On Field As Sanju Joins Thala At CSK Camp

A viral video of MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson in an intense chat has delighted fans as the World Cup winner joins the CSK camp ahead of their IPL 2026 campaign.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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The anticipation for the Indian Premier League 2026 has reached a fever pitch following a viral social media post from Chennai Super Kings featuring MS Dhoni and new recruit Sanju Samson. In a snippet shared by the franchise on 20 March, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter and the Kerala star were seen engaged in an intense tactical discussion during a training session at Chepauk. The post, captioned "This was always destiny, Sanju," has confirmed the arrival of the World Cup winner into the yellow camp following a high-profile trade deal.

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Destiny Aligns at Chepauk

Sanju Samson’s move to Chennai Super Kings comes on the heels of his successful contribution to India’s T20 World Cup 2026 title defence in Ahmedabad. Having spent the bulk of his career with Rajasthan Royals, Samson expressed his profound excitement about finally sharing a dressing room with the former Indian captain. In a voice note accompanying the training footage, Samson described the opportunity as a lifelong ambition fulfilled, stating that he had always desired to observe and learn from Dhoni in a private setting rather than amidst the usual stadium crowds.

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Samson Set for Vice-Captaincy Role

"Destiny has got me to come and play with him in one dressing room. I am very, very excited to meet him and interact with him. Sit, have breakfast with him, practice with him, and play matches with him," Samson noted in his emotional address to the supporters. The transition marks a significant tactical shift for the franchise, as Samson is widely expected to be named vice-captain. This development follows a major trade that saw veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja return to Rajasthan Royals, clearing the path for Samson to take on a leadership role under Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK Launch Campaign in Guwahati

Chennai Super Kings will officially begin their quest for a sixth title on 30 March against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. The fixture holds extra weight as it marks Samson’s first competitive outing against his former franchise. Following the away opener, the "Yellow Army" will return to their fortress at Chepauk for their first home game against Punjab Kings on 3 April. The team’s early-season schedule remains packed with high-intensity encounters, including a home clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 5 April.

Chennai Super Kings 2026 Squad Overview

The franchise has assembled a balanced squad for the new cycle, though they face an early setback with pacer Nathan Ellis being ruled out. The batting unit remains formidable with Gaikwad at the helm, supported by the power-hitting of Dewald Brevis and the technical stability of Sarfaraz Khan. The bowling department will rely heavily on the spin duo of Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein, while Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Choudhary lead the domestic pace contingent.

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Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Chennai Super Kings signed as a new recruit?

Chennai Super Kings have signed Sanju Samson as a new recruit. This move follows a high-profile trade deal.

What is Sanju Samson's reaction to joining Chennai Super Kings?

Sanju Samson expressed his profound excitement, calling it a lifelong ambition fulfilled to play with MS Dhoni. He looks forward to learning from him.

What is Sanju Samson's expected role in the team?

Sanju Samson is widely expected to be named vice-captain of Chennai Super Kings. This follows Ravindra Jadeja's trade to Rajasthan Royals.

When and where will Chennai Super Kings begin their IPL 2026 campaign?

Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2026 campaign on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. This is their first match against Samson's former team.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 SANJU SAMSON
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