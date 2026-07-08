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English NewsSportsCricketWatch: MS Dhoni Mobbed By Fans After India Lose To England On His 45th birthday

Watch: MS Dhoni Mobbed By Fans After India Lose To England On His 45th birthday

MS Dhoni was mobbed by ecstatic fans at Trent Bridge on his 45th birthday, stealing the spotlight despite India's crushing 125-run defeat against England.

Written By : ABP Live Sports, ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
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  • His fans in Hyderabad organized a mega blood donation drive.

It was a highly disappointing day for the Indian cricket team as they suffered an embarrassing 125-run defeat against England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge. In a completely one-sided match, the visitors collapsed under pressure, allowing England to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

However, even on a grim day for Indian cricket, it was a special "MS Dhoni moment" outside the stadium that brought smiles to thousands of fans and quickly took social media by storm.

Dhoni’s Surprise Appearance

The legendary former Indian captain made a surprise appearance at Trent Bridge in Nottingham to watch the match live from the stands. The visit held extra significance as Dhoni was celebrating his 45th birthday.

While head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer were left searching for answers after India’s batting lineup crumbled for just 76 runs, Dhoni’s presence in the hospitality pavilion became the biggest talking point of the match.  

The moment the game concluded and Dhoni stepped outside the stadium gates, fans completely lost control of their excitement. Spotting their favorite cricketer, a massive crowd instantly gathered around him, chanting his name at the top of their lungs and mobbing the icon just to catch a single glimpse.

WATCH VIDEO

Heartwarming Gesture Wins Over Crowd

As the crowd swarmed closer, security personnel quickly surrounded the former India skipper, creating a safe protective ring to escort him toward his waiting car. Despite being heavily mobbed, "Captain Cool" remained entirely unphased and maintained his signature calm demeanor.

In videos that have since gone viral, Dhoni can be seen smiling warmly at the chaotic crowd. In a lighthearted moment that won hearts globally, he made a funny hand gesture toward the fans, jokingly signaling that he has now grown old.

The witty interaction left the trailing crowd laughing and cheering even louder, proving that despite retiring from international cricket years ago, the madness and love surrounding him remain completely untouched.

Massive Blood Donation Drive Organized in Hyderabad

MS Dhoni was turning heads in England, but his fans back home in India chose a noble route to celebrate his 45th birthday. In Hyderabad, hundreds of fans banded together to organize a mega blood donation camp to help those in medical emergencies.  

The special drive was organized by a prominent fan club called the Telugu MSDians at the famous Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Bank. Droves of passionate fans arrived at the venue throughout the day, choosing to channel their admiration for the cricket legend into a meaningful social cause that could save lives.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who organized the blood donation drive for Dhoni's birthday?

The special blood donation drive was organized by the Telugu MSDians fan club. Praveen Balusu, the founder, spearheaded the event at the Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Bank.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir MS Dhoni India National Cricket Team IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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