Watch: MS Dhoni Mobbed By Fans After India Lose To England On His 45th birthday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His fans in Hyderabad organized a mega blood donation drive.

It was a highly disappointing day for the Indian cricket team as they suffered an embarrassing 125-run defeat against England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge. In a completely one-sided match, the visitors collapsed under pressure, allowing England to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

However, even on a grim day for Indian cricket, it was a special "MS Dhoni moment" outside the stadium that brought smiles to thousands of fans and quickly took social media by storm.

Dhoni’s Surprise Appearance

The legendary former Indian captain made a surprise appearance at Trent Bridge in Nottingham to watch the match live from the stands. The visit held extra significance as Dhoni was celebrating his 45th birthday.

While head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer were left searching for answers after India’s batting lineup crumbled for just 76 runs, Dhoni’s presence in the hospitality pavilion became the biggest talking point of the match.

The moment the game concluded and Dhoni stepped outside the stadium gates, fans completely lost control of their excitement. Spotting their favorite cricketer, a massive crowd instantly gathered around him, chanting his name at the top of their lungs and mobbing the icon just to catch a single glimpse.

WATCH VIDEO

#WATCH | Nottingham, England: Former Indian Cricket Team Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground stadium after the third T20 match between India and England.



England won by 125 runs defeating India in the 3rd T20I. England lead the series 2-0. pic.twitter.com/ZQP1aojX3F — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026

Heartwarming Gesture Wins Over Crowd

As the crowd swarmed closer, security personnel quickly surrounded the former India skipper, creating a safe protective ring to escort him toward his waiting car. Despite being heavily mobbed, "Captain Cool" remained entirely unphased and maintained his signature calm demeanor.

In videos that have since gone viral, Dhoni can be seen smiling warmly at the chaotic crowd. In a lighthearted moment that won hearts globally, he made a funny hand gesture toward the fans, jokingly signaling that he has now grown old.

The witty interaction left the trailing crowd laughing and cheering even louder, proving that despite retiring from international cricket years ago, the madness and love surrounding him remain completely untouched.

Massive Blood Donation Drive Organized in Hyderabad

MS Dhoni was turning heads in England, but his fans back home in India chose a noble route to celebrate his 45th birthday. In Hyderabad, hundreds of fans banded together to organize a mega blood donation camp to help those in medical emergencies.

The special drive was organized by a prominent fan club called the Telugu MSDians at the famous Chiranjeevi Eye and Blood Bank. Droves of passionate fans arrived at the venue throughout the day, choosing to channel their admiration for the cricket legend into a meaningful social cause that could save lives.