Watch MI vs KKR IPL 2026 Live: Live Streaming And Broadcast Details For IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders live streaming: The stage is set for a massive clash at the Wankhede Stadium. To ensure you don't miss a single ball of the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match today, here is the complete guide to live streaming and broadcast.

MI vs KKR: Live Streaming Guide

Date: Sunday, March 29, 2026

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Where can I watch MI vs KKR live stream in India?

In India, the digital rights for IPL 2026 are held exclusively by JioHotstar. You can stream the match live on JioHotstar app or website. Unlike previous years, a subscription is now required, starting as low as ₹79/month.

Which TV channels will broadcast MI vs KKR match live in India?

You can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network. English: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports Select 1 (SD & HD).

Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD & HD).

Regional: Feeds are available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi on dedicated Star Sports regional channels.

4K Viewing: For the first time, a dedicated Star Sports 4K channel is available on select DTH platforms (e.g., Airtel DTH Ch. #276).

Is there a way to watch MI vs KKR match for free?

There is no longer a "completely free" streaming option. However, many Jio, Airtel, and Vi prepaid plans (starting from ₹349) now come bundled with a 3-month JioHotstar subscription, effectively covering the entire IPL season.

How can I watch MI vs KKR if I am outside India?

USA & Canada: Live exclusively on Willow TV (available via the app, Sling TV, or Fubo).

United Kingdom: Catch the action on Sky Sports Cricket or stream via the NOW TV app.

Australia: Broadcast on Fox Sports and available for streaming on Kayo Sports.Middle East: Available on the CricLife channel via the beIN Connect app.

What are the new digital features on JioHotstar this year?

This season introduces several immersive features:

Multi-Cam View: Switch between Hero Cam, Stump Cam, and Batter Cam.

Watch-Along: A dedicated Hindi digital feed featuring legends like Ravichandran Ashwin and Suresh Raina sharing dressing-room stories in real-time.

4K Streaming: Available for "Premium" tier subscribers on compatible Smart TVs.