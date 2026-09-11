WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Sends Stumps Flying With A Shane Warne-Like Beauty

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kuldeep Yadav's deceptive delivery dismissed an Essex batter.

The sharp turning ball drew Warne comparisons for its quality.

Yadav achieved career-best 10-wicket haul securing Yorkshire victory.

This performance boosts his India Test team prospects.

Kuldeep Yadav produced another reminder of his red-ball quality during Yorkshire’s County Championship clash against Essex at Headingley. The Indian left-arm wrist-spinner bowled with sharp turn and deception, leaving an Essex batter with no answer as the ball crashed into the stumps.

A video rapidly going viral showed Kuldeep beating the batter’s expectations with a delivery that appeared to drift away before turning back into the stumps. The dismissal quickly drew comparisons with Shane Warne’s famous ability to make batters misjudge the line of the ball.

Kuldeep Yadav's Delivery Leaves Batter Bamboozled

The batter appeared to believe that the ball would continue outside off stump and opted not to play at it. However, the delivery changed direction after pitching and moved sharply towards the stumps.

By the time the batter realised the danger, the ball had already gone through the gap between bat and pad. It struck the stumps and sent the bails flying, creating one of the most memorable moments from Kuldeep’s spell.

WATCH VIDEO

Unbelievable turn 😱 Kuldeep Yadav 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FSfpCMHp5h — Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) September 10, 2026

The delivery also reminded viewers of Shane Warne’s famous style of bowling, in which a ball appeared to be heading away before turning sharply towards the stumps. The comparison reflects the quality of Kuldeep’s drift, turn and control rather than suggesting that the ball was identical to Warne’s iconic deliveries.

Kuldeep Yadav Completes Career-Best 10-Wicket Haul

Kuldeep’s spectacular ball was part of a match-winning performance for Yorkshire. He took four wickets for 70 runs in Essex’s first innings before returning with six for 50 in the second.

His match figures of 10 for 120 were the best of his first-class career. Essex were dismissed for 171 in their first innings after Yorkshire posted 390, while the visitors were bowled out for 113 after being asked to follow on.

Yorkshire completed an innings-and-106-run victory, with Kuldeep playing a central role in the result. He also contributed with the bat, scoring 36 runs from 94 balls.

Big Boost For Kuldeep Ahead Of India's Test Assignments

The performance has come at an important time for Kuldeep, whose place in India’s Test XI has faced competition from other spin options.

Washington Sundar offers batting depth alongside his off-spin, while Manav Suthar has also strengthened his case after impressive performances in Test cricket.

Kuldeep’s wrist-spin gives India a different attacking option, particularly on surfaces where turn and variation can create chances. His 10-wicket haul for Yorkshire has therefore provided a timely reminder of his ability to influence a first-class match with the ball.