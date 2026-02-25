Watch: J&K Captain Paras Dogra Headbutts Karnataka Player In Ranji Trophy Fight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final took a dark and unexpected turn on day 2 as a physical altercation erupted between the two sides. In a scene that has prompted the umpire to step in, Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra was involved in a violent confrontation with a Karnataka fielder, overshadowing a historic batting performance by the underdogs.

Dogra Loses Cool in the 101st Over

The flashpoint occurred during the 101st over of J&K’s first innings at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground. Dogra, who had returned to the crease after retiring hurt on Day 1, was engaged in a verbal spat with Karnataka substitute fielder KV Aneesh, stationed at forward short leg.

Following a boundary off Prasidh Krishna, the verbal exchange escalated rapidly. In a moment of madness, Dogra charged toward Aneesh and delivered a headbutt while wearing his helmet. The act left players and officials in shock, forcing umpires and Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal to rush in and separate the two.

While Dogra offered an apology at the end of the over, Aneesh reportedly refused to accept it, leading to further verbal volleys from senior players KL Rahul and Agarwal directed at the J&K captain.

Tempers Flare: Vyshak vs. Wadhawan

The tension did not subside with the headbutt. Moments later, the match nearly spiraled out of control when Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak and batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan clashed. The two came face-to-face following accidental physical contact during a run, requiring another round of intervention from the umpires to prevent a second physical altercation on the field.

J&K Maintain Grip Despite Disciplinary Flaws

Despite the unsavoury scenes, Jammu and Kashmir remained decisive with the bat. Building on the momentum from Day 1, the visitors crossed the 350-run mark, putting the eight-time champions in a massive hole.

Shubham Pundir: Completed a magnificent 121, anchoring the historic innings.

Yawer Hassan: Contributed a vital 88 to set the platform.

Abdul Samad: Added a brisk 61 to keep the Karnataka bowlers on the backfoot.

