WATCH: Israel Footballer Scores Goal, Gets Red Card For Controversial Celebration!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli player equalized but was sent off for celebration.

Controversial corner flag gesture earned him a second yellow.

Israel played with 10 men, conceding two further goals.

Austria secured 3-1 victory, capitalizing on numerical advantage.

Israel were reduced to 10 men in bizarre circumstances during their UEFA Nations League clash against Austria on Thursday, with their goalscorer sent off moments after celebrating his equaliser.

The forward brought Israel level early in the second half after Romano Schmid had given Austria the lead from the penalty spot. But his night took an unexpected turn just minutes later when his goal celebration earned him a second yellow card.

WATCH: Goal Celebration Ends In Red Card

Un joueur israélien célèbre un but en simulant qu'il utilise une arme et se fait expulser par l'arbitre.#Liguedesnations #Israel #LDN pic.twitter.com/wX7SafNxlt — Un De Plus (@8_avec) September 24, 2026

After finding the net, the Israel player ran towards the corner flag before pulling it out and dropping to one knee. He then placed the pole across the back of his left hand and made a gesture that prompted immediate intervention from the referee.

The referee showed him a second yellow card, followed by a red, just four minutes after his first booking. Reports said it was unclear whether the gesture was intended to resemble a pool cue shot or a weapon.

The dismissal left Israel facing the remainder of the match with 10 players and turned what had been a crucial equaliser into a controversial moment.

Austria Capitalise After Dismissal

Austria took advantage of their numerical superiority late in the match. Phillipp Mwene restored the hosts' lead before Sasa Kalajdzic added another goal in the closing stages.

Austria eventually secured a 3-1 victory, while Israel were left to rue a sequence that changed the momentum of the contest.

The dismissal also became one of the defining talking points of the match, with the Israel forward going from scoring an equaliser to being sent off within minutes.