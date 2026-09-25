The Israel goalscorer was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for his goal celebration. The referee deemed his gesture inappropriate, leading to his dismissal just moments after scoring.
WATCH: Israel Footballer Scores Goal, Gets Red Card For Controversial Celebration!
An Israel player was sent off minutes after scoring against Austria after his goal celebration earned him a second yellow card.
- Israeli player equalized but was sent off for celebration.
- Controversial corner flag gesture earned him a second yellow.
- Israel played with 10 men, conceding two further goals.
- Austria secured 3-1 victory, capitalizing on numerical advantage.
Israel were reduced to 10 men in bizarre circumstances during their UEFA Nations League clash against Austria on Thursday, with their goalscorer sent off moments after celebrating his equaliser.
The forward brought Israel level early in the second half after Romano Schmid had given Austria the lead from the penalty spot. But his night took an unexpected turn just minutes later when his goal celebration earned him a second yellow card.
WATCH: Goal Celebration Ends In Red Card
Un joueur israélien célèbre un but en simulant qu'il utilise une arme et se fait expulser par l'arbitre.#Liguedesnations #Israel #LDN pic.twitter.com/wX7SafNxlt— Un De Plus (@8_avec) September 24, 2026
After finding the net, the Israel player ran towards the corner flag before pulling it out and dropping to one knee. He then placed the pole across the back of his left hand and made a gesture that prompted immediate intervention from the referee.
The referee showed him a second yellow card, followed by a red, just four minutes after his first booking. Reports said it was unclear whether the gesture was intended to resemble a pool cue shot or a weapon.
The dismissal left Israel facing the remainder of the match with 10 players and turned what had been a crucial equaliser into a controversial moment.
Austria Capitalise After Dismissal
Austria took advantage of their numerical superiority late in the match. Phillipp Mwene restored the hosts' lead before Sasa Kalajdzic added another goal in the closing stages.
Austria eventually secured a 3-1 victory, while Israel were left to rue a sequence that changed the momentum of the contest.
The dismissal also became one of the defining talking points of the match, with the Israel forward going from scoring an equaliser to being sent off within minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was the Israel player sent off during the match?
What was the final score of the match between Austria and Israel?
Austria secured a 3-1 victory over Israel. Austria capitalized on their numerical advantage after the Israel player's dismissal.
How did the Israel player celebrate his goal?
After scoring, he ran to the corner flag, pulled it out, and dropped to one knee. He then placed the pole across his hand and made a gesture, which was unclear if it resembled a pool cue or a weapon.
How did the player's dismissal impact the game?
The dismissal left Israel facing the remainder of the match with 10 players. Austria capitalized on this, scoring two more goals and securing a 3-1 victory.