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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Abhishek Sharma Reacts Angrily To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Poor Shot In IND vs PAK Final

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Reacts Angrily To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Poor Shot In IND vs PAK Final

Abhishek Sharma was furious after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell for 15 in the Asian Games 2026 final against Pakistan. Watch the viral dressing room gesture.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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  • His 61 off 28 balls put India in control.

IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026: India opening batter Abhishek Sharma cut a visibly furious figure at the non-striker's end on Saturday, reacting with unfiltered frustration after teenage partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi threw his wicket away during the men's cricket final against Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games.

Opening the innings at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi had made an explosive start, hammering two consecutive sixes off Saad Masood to race to 15 off nine deliveries. However, on the first ball of the third over, the youngster opted for an unnecessary gamble against spinner Saim Ayub.

Ayub pushed a quicker delivery slightly outside the off stump, prompting Sooryavanshi to attempt an unorthodox reverse sweep. The ball took the under-edge of the bat and looped behind to wicketkeeper Usman Khan, who nervously fumbled and juggled the chance before safely pouching the rebound.

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hands His Wicket

Frustrated Gesture Towards The Pavilion Goes Viral

Watching the dismissal unfold from the opposite end, Abhishek made no attempt to conceal his anger at the youngster's shot selection. Considering the high-stakes atmosphere of a gold medal match against Pakistan, the reverse sweep was an unnecessary risk rather than Sooryavanshi's natural stroke. Abhishek turned towards the teenager, but it's not clear if he was animatedly pointing him in the direction of the dressing room or just pointing in the direction of the shot that the youngster failed to execute.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Pakistan Star Mocks Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With 'Baby' Gesture In IND vs PAK Final

It's understood that the exchange captured Abhishek's disappointment at losing a dangerous partner after setting an ideal platform. However, the left-hander channelled his irritation directly into his own batting.

Abhishek launched a brutal counter-attack against the Pakistan bowling attack, bringing up a scorching half-century in just 20 deliveries. He cleared the boundary ropes six times and struck three fours on his way to an electric 61 off 28 balls, single-handedly placing India in complete command of the continental final.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Abhishek Sharma perform after his partner's dismissal?

Abhishek Sharma channeled his irritation into his batting, launching a brutal counter-attack. He scored a scorching half-century in just 20 deliveries, making 61 off 28 balls.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Cricket Video Saim Ayub Asian Games 2026 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Final Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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