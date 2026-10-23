WATCH: Iconic Commentary From Virat Kohli's Epic MCG Chase Against Pakistan On This Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India stumbled to 31/4 chasing 160 against Pakistan.

Kohli, Pandya built crucial 113-run partnership from 31/4.

Kohli hit two sixes off Rauf shifting match momentum.

R Ashwin sealed a dramatic last-ball victory for India.

IND vs PAK: Four years after Virat Kohli produced one of the greatest innings in T20 World Cup history, the commentary from that unforgettable night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground continues to capture the drama of India's famous win over Pakistan. A throwback video revisits the moment Kohli turned a seemingly lost chase into a match-winning performance, with the commentators struggling to contain their excitement as he took on Haris Rauf.

India needed 160 to win their opening Super 12 match of the 2022 T20 World Cup, but the chase was in danger of collapsing after the team slipped to 31/4. Kohli and Hardik Pandya then stitched together a century stand to bring India back into contention, setting up a finish that remains one of the defining moments of the rivalry.

WATCH: Iconic Commentary From Virat Kohli's Unforgettable MCG Chase OTD

Oh what a night! Here’s how @imVkohli’s reign at the @MCG unfolded this evening in an amazing run chase! It has been one of the great evenings in world sport. #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK @GerardWhateley @ChuckBerry1969 @beastieboy07 https://t.co/cI8aI3Z4io — SEN Cricket (@SEN_Cricket) October 23, 2022

The defining passage arrived in the 19th over, when India needed 28 runs from the final eight balls of the innings. With Rauf bowling under pressure, Kohli produced two extraordinary sixes that changed the course of the match.

The first was a straight hit that sailed over the bowler and into the stands, prompting the commentator to call it “a shot of an emperor”. Kohli followed it with another six, this time lifting the ball over fine leg, leaving the commentary box in disbelief.

“The man is a genius! He's not just a king, he's a genius! Back-to-back sixes!” the commentator exclaimed as the MCG crowd erupted.

Those two shots brought India within reach of a victory that had looked unlikely only moments earlier. Kohli's composure, timing and ability to deliver under immense pressure turned the closing stages into an instant classic.

R Ashwin Seals India's Unforgettable Win

Kohli finished unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls, with six fours and four sixes, while Pandya contributed 40 off 37 deliveries. Their 113-run partnership for the fifth wicket rebuilt India's innings after the early collapse and kept the chase alive.

The final over still demanded nerves of steel. With India needing one run from the last ball after a dramatic sequence, R Ashwin faced Mohammad Nawaz and lifted the delivery over mid-off for four to complete the chase.

“India win magnificently on an unforgettable night at the MCG!” the commentators declared as the Indian players celebrated a four-wicket victory.

Kohli's innings became the centrepiece of the match, but the finish captured everything that made the contest memorable: the pressure of an India-Pakistan World Cup clash, a remarkable recovery and a last-ball conclusion in front of a packed MCG.

Four years on, the footage brings back the tension and emotion of a night that remains firmly etched in T20 World Cup history.