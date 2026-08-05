WATCH: Delhi Captain's Angry Kick Produces Freak Run-Out, Forces Dramatic Super Over

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Himmat Singh's accidental kick caused a match-tying run-out.

This bizarre dismissal forced a Super Over in the match.

Outer Delhi Warriors won Super Over scoring 20 runs.

Himmat earlier scored 61 runs, stabilizing his team's innings.

New Delhi Tigers captain Himmat Singh produced one of the strangest moments of the Delhi Premier League after an attempted fielding stop turned into a match-tying run-out. With Outer Delhi Warriors needing one run from the final ball, Himmat's accidental kick sent the ball crashing into the stumps, forcing a Super Over in a dramatic finish at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The bizarre dismissal has quickly gone viral across social media.

Himmat Singh's Misfield Ends In Freak Run-Out

Outer Delhi Warriors needed just one run from the final delivery while chasing 156. Pratham Saluja nudged the ball towards mid-on and immediately set off for the winning run alongside his partner.

Himmat charged in to collect the ball but failed to gather it cleanly. Frustrated by the misfield, he instinctively kicked the loose ball as it rolled away.

Instead of travelling harmlessly into the outfield, the ball rolled directly onto the non-striker's stumps. Saluja had not made his ground and was run out on the final ball.

The extraordinary sequence tied the scores at 155 each and sent the contest into a Super Over.

WATCH VIDEO

What a run out by Himmat Singh 💥

A run out,out of nowhere in Delhi Premier League pic.twitter.com/sqVDV5ieSo — StrangerMan (@_StrangerMan7) August 4, 2026

Match Goes To Super Over After Dramatic Finish

The players initially appeared stunned before New Delhi Tigers celebrated the unexpected dismissal. Even Himmat looked surprised that his instinctive kick had resulted in a run-out.

Outer Delhi Warriors quickly recovered from the disappointment. Monu Shukla dominated the Super Over, smashing three sixes to help his side post 20 runs.

New Delhi Tigers could not respond under pressure. They were dismissed for just six runs, handing Outer Delhi Warriors victory despite the dramatic finish to the regulation innings.

Although the Warriors won the match, Himmat's accidental run-out became the defining moment of the evening.

Himmat Had Earlier Rescued New Delhi Tigers With The Bat

Before the unusual fielding moment, Himmat had already played a major role with the bat. The captain struck 61 runs from only 25 deliveries, including four boundaries and five sixes.

His aggressive innings helped New Delhi Tigers recover after an early wobble. He also shared a crucial 101-run partnership with Lakshay Thareja to guide the team to 156 for 5.

Himmat, who is also associated with Lucknow Super Giants, has developed a reputation as an attacking batter on the domestic circuit.

His batting laid the platform for New Delhi Tigers, but it was his extraordinary final-ball intervention that ensured the match entered a Super Over and created one of the Delhi Premier League's most memorable moments.