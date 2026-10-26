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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Haris Rauf's Heated Exchange With Will Jacks Escalates Again After Umpire Intervenes

WATCH: Haris Rauf's Heated Exchange With Will Jacks Escalates Again After Umpire Intervenes

Watch Haris Rauf and Will Jacks exchange words during Pakistan's one-wicket win over England, with another tense moment during post-match handshakes.

Written By : Prateek Thakur, Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistani Rauf, England's Jacks had tense on-field exchange.
  • Exchange occurred during Pakistan's dramatic one-wicket chase conclusion.
  • Pakistan secured dramatic one-wicket win; players continued exchange.

Pakistan's dramatic escape against England was not short of tension, and the final moments produced another talking point as Haris Rauf and Will Jacks were seen exchanging words during a gripping ODI tri-series encounter in Lahore. The Pakistan fast bowler and England all-rounder had a heated exchange during the closing stages of the chase at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. The incident unfolded when Pakistan were down to their final wicket, with Shadab Khan and Rauf attempting to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Pakistan needed 18 runs from 24 balls with just one wicket remaining. An unsuccessful appeal over a delivery called wide added to the tension, with the on-field umpire stepping in as the exchange between the two players escalated. England batter Joe Root also came across during the confrontation.

WATCH: Haris Rauf Clashes With Will Jacks In PAK vs ENG ODI

WATCH: Haris Rauf And Will Jacks Exchange Words Again After Final Ball

The disagreement did not end with Pakistan crossing the finish line. Rauf struck the boundary that sealed a one-wicket victory, completing a stunning recovery after Pakistan had slipped to 154/9 while chasing England's 242-run target.

During the customary post-match handshakes, Rauf and Jacks were involved in another exchange. The two then moved away from each other, bringing an eventful finish to a contest that had swung dramatically in Pakistan's favour.

The video of the incident captures the tension surrounding the closing stages and the post-match interaction between the players.

Shadab's Century Powers Pakistan's Comeback

The confrontation came at the end of a remarkable rescue act by Shadab, whose unbeaten 113 off 96 deliveries kept Pakistan in contention after the hosts had lost nine wickets.

His unbroken partnership of 89 runs with Rauf carried Pakistan to 243/9 in 47.1 overs, completing a chase that had appeared to be slipping away. Rauf's decisive boundary ensured the hosts secured a one-wicket win.

England had earlier posted 241 in 46.4 overs, with Ben Duckett top-scoring with 105 and Sam Curran contributing 42. Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed four wickets for Pakistan to help restrict England's total.

While Shadab's century and Pakistan's last-wicket stand defined the result, the exchanges between Rauf and Jacks added another layer of drama to an already tense finish.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the heated exchange between Haris Rauf and Will Jacks?

The confrontation began during the final moments of Pakistan's chase after an unsuccessful appeal for a wide delivery. The on-field umpire intervened as the exchange escalated.

What was the final result of the ODI match between Pakistan and England?

Pakistan secured a dramatic one-wicket victory over England. Haris Rauf hit the decisive boundary, completing a stunning recovery for his team.

Did Haris Rauf and Will Jacks only clash once during the match?

No, the disagreement continued even after the match ended. They were involved in another exchange during the customary post-match handshakes.

Which players were crucial in Pakistan's win?

Shadab Khan scored an unbeaten 113 runs, and his 89-run partnership with Haris Rauf for the last wicket secured Pakistan's dramatic victory.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Cricket Team ODI Cricket Haris Rauf Pakistan Vs England Pakistan Cricket Team Will Jacks Cricket Videos
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