Watch: Hardik Pandya With Girlfriend Mahikaa In New Ferrari Worth Thrice PSL Prize Money

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Hardik Pandya Ferrari 12Cilindri: Hardik Pandya continues to dominate the spotlight following his historic success at the 2026 T20 World Cup. As one of the few elite players to secure back-to-back world titles in 2024 and 2026, Pandya is now making waves off the field. A video currently circulating on social media has captured the star all-rounder enjoying a drive with his girlfriend, Mahikaa Sharma, in a luxury supercar that reportedly costs three times more than the entire prize purse of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Viral Ferrari 12Cilindri Drive

The footage showing Hardik and Mahikaa in the sleek Ferrari 12Cilindri has quickly gone viral across X and Instagram. In the video, the Indian vice-captain is seen behind the wheel of the Italian masterpiece, with Mahikaa seated in the passenger side.

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Hardik Pandya’s new Ferrari 12Cilindri worth 12cr. pic.twitter.com/QovLNVB8kY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 15, 2026

Did Hardik Purchase the Vehicle?

While official confirmation is still awaited from the player's camp, several media reports suggest that Hardik has indeed added this Ferrari to his personal collection. It is being widely described as a self-gifted reward following his instrumental role in India's recent T20 World Cup triumph.

The ₹12 Crore Tag: A Comparison with PSL

The Ferrari 12Cilindri carries a staggering price tag of approximately ₹12 crore in India. To put this luxury into perspective, the amount is nearly triple the prize money awarded in the Pakistan Super League. For instance, the Lahore Qalandars, who claimed the PSL title in 2025, received roughly ₹4.2 crore in prize winnings. Consequently, Pandya’s new ride represents a value three times greater than the championship earnings of the neighboring league's premier tournament.

Hardik’s T20 World Cup 2026 Performance

Hardik’s decision to indulge in luxury comes on the back of a stellar all-round display during the T20 World Cup. He was a linchpin for the Indian side, contributing significantly in both departments:

With the Bat: He amassed 217 runs across nine innings, maintaining a robust average of 27.12 and an explosive strike rate of 160.74, including a vital half-century.

With the Ball: He proved equally effective, picking up nine wickets in nine innings to stifle opposition lineups.