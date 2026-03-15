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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Hardik Pandya With Girlfriend Mahikaa In New Ferrari Worth Thrice PSL Prize Money

Watch: Hardik Pandya With Girlfriend Mahikaa In New Ferrari Worth Thrice PSL Prize Money

Hardik Pandya Ferrari 12Cilindri: Hardik celebrates his 2026 T20 World Cup win with a new ₹12 crore Ferrari. Spotted with girlfriend Mahikaa, the car's value is 3 times the prize money of the PSL.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
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Hardik Pandya Ferrari 12Cilindri: Hardik Pandya continues to dominate the spotlight following his historic success at the 2026 T20 World Cup. As one of the few elite players to secure back-to-back world titles in 2024 and 2026, Pandya is now making waves off the field. A video currently circulating on social media has captured the star all-rounder enjoying a drive with his girlfriend, Mahikaa Sharma, in a luxury supercar that reportedly costs three times more than the entire prize purse of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Viral Ferrari 12Cilindri Drive

The footage showing Hardik and Mahikaa in the sleek Ferrari 12Cilindri has quickly gone viral across X and Instagram. In the video, the Indian vice-captain is seen behind the wheel of the Italian masterpiece, with Mahikaa seated in the passenger side.

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Did Hardik Purchase the Vehicle?

While official confirmation is still awaited from the player's camp, several media reports suggest that Hardik has indeed added this Ferrari to his personal collection. It is being widely described as a self-gifted reward following his instrumental role in India's recent T20 World Cup triumph.

The ₹12 Crore Tag: A Comparison with PSL

The Ferrari 12Cilindri carries a staggering price tag of approximately ₹12 crore in India. To put this luxury into perspective, the amount is nearly triple the prize money awarded in the Pakistan Super League. For instance, the Lahore Qalandars, who claimed the PSL title in 2025, received roughly ₹4.2 crore in prize winnings. Consequently, Pandya’s new ride represents a value three times greater than the championship earnings of the neighboring league's premier tournament.

Hardik’s T20 World Cup 2026 Performance

Hardik’s decision to indulge in luxury comes on the back of a stellar all-round display during the T20 World Cup. He was a linchpin for the Indian side, contributing significantly in both departments:

With the Bat: He amassed 217 runs across nine innings, maintaining a robust average of 27.12 and an explosive strike rate of 160.74, including a vital half-century.

With the Ball: He proved equally effective, picking up nine wickets in nine innings to stifle opposition lineups.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What luxury car was Hardik Pandya seen driving?

Hardik Pandya was seen driving a Ferrari 12Cilindri with his girlfriend Mahikaa Sharma. The footage of them in the supercar has gone viral on social media.

Has Hardik Pandya officially confirmed buying the Ferrari 12Cilindri?

Official confirmation from Hardik Pandya's camp is still awaited. However, media reports suggest he has purchased the car as a reward for India's T20 World Cup win.

How does the price of the Ferrari 12Cilindri compare to the Pakistan Super League prize money?

The Ferrari 12Cilindri costs approximately ₹12 crore in India. This is nearly three times the prize money awarded in the Pakistan Super League, which was around ₹4.2 crore for the 2025 champions.

What was Hardik Pandya's performance in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Hardik Pandya had a stellar all-round performance in the T20 World Cup 2026. He scored 217 runs and took nine wickets, playing a crucial role for the Indian team.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
PSL Hardik Pandya T20 World Cup 2026 Mahikaa Sharma Hardik Pandya Ferrari
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