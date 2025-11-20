Watch Abu Dhabi T10 2025 Live: Streaming Info For India, UK, USA & More

Abu Dhabi T10 League live streaming: The ninth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to run from November 18 to 30, with all matches taking place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

This season promises high-impact action, featuring a mix of legendary names and current stars. Eight teams - Ajman Titans, Aspen Stallions, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, Quetta Qualifiers, Royal Champs, and Vista Riders - will battle for the title.

Abu Dhabi T10 League tournament will also see several well-known Indian players in action. Harbhajan Singh will represent Aspen Stallions, while Piyush Chawla joins Ajman Titans. S. Sreesanth and Murali Vijay will feature for Vista Riders. Global stars are part of the lineup as well, with Kieron Pollard turning out for Delhi Bulls and Andre Russell suiting up for Deccan Gladiators.

As for viewing options, first match each day begins at 7:15 PM IST, followed by the second at 9:30 PM IST.

Abu Dhabi T10 League will have a TV broadcast in India on Sony Sports Network, and fans can also watch all matches live on Fancode app and website. The tournament concludes with the final on November 30.

Abu Dhabi T10 League Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Abu Dhabi T10 League can be live streamed on the following platforms:

India: Live Streaming on FanCode app and website, TV: Sony Sports Network

United Kingdom & Ireland: Streaming on Sky Sports, TV on Premier Sports 1

USA & Canada: Streaming on Willow TV, TV on Willow TV

Pakistan: Streaming on ARY ZAP, TV on A Sports

Middle East & North Africa (MENA): Streaming on Cricbuzz

United Arab Emirates (UAE): Streaming on Starzplay

Afghanistan: TV on Ariana TV

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa: Streaming on SuperSport, TV on SuperSport

Nepal: Streaming on Styx Sport

Sri Lanka: TV on Star Sports 1 HD & SD (via SLT-MOBITEL PEOTV)

