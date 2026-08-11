Watch: 140kg Cricketer Takes Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch, Video Goes Viral

The 2026 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is underway, and one of the biggest talking points from Sunday's match between Antigua & Barbuda Falcons and St Lucia Kings was an astonishing catch by Rahkeem Cornwall.

The third league game of the tournament was played at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on August 9, where Cornwall produced a spectacular fielding effort despite his imposing frame. Listed at 140 kg on his ICC profile, the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons all-rounder surprised everyone by diving to complete a sharp catch in the covers.

Rahkeem Cornwall's stunning diving catch

The remarkable moment came during the third over of St Lucia Kings' innings. Fabian Allen delivered the ball, and opener Kamil Pooran struck it firmly towards the cover region.

The shot appeared to be heading safely through the field, but Cornwall reacted quickly. Positioned inside the 30-yard circle, he moved to his left and launched himself towards the ball before taking a superb catch.

Cornwall hit the ground immediately after completing the grab, but managed to hold on to the ball. His effort ended Pooran's innings for just 14 runs and quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the game.

A video of the catch has since attracted considerable attention on social media, with fans impressed by Cornwall's agility and commitment in the field.

WATCH VIDEO

St Lucia Kings post 187

The St Lucia Kings won the toss and opted to bat first. They finished their 20 overs on 187/8, setting Antigua & Barbuda Falcons a challenging target.

Andries Gous was the standout performer with the bat, producing an attacking 82 off 51 deliveries. His innings included six fours and six sixes, providing the Kings with the foundation for their big total.

Falcons fall short in chase

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons made a strong attempt to chase down the target but ultimately finished on 183/7 after 20 overs, falling just four runs short of victory.

Evin Lewis led the scoring for the Falcons with a quick 48-run knock, but his contribution was not enough to take the team over the line.

For St Lucia Kings, Maheesh Theekshana and captain Roston Chase were the most successful bowlers, picking up two wickets each.

While the Falcons ended up on the losing side, Cornwall's extraordinary diving catch provided one of the most memorable moments of the match.