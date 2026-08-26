‘Mark Will Always Be On Him’: Ex-India Star Delivers Blunt Verdict On Gambhir’s Test Woes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wasim Jaffer criticized Gautam Gambhir's Test series defeats at home.

Jaffer questioned treatment of players like Suryakumar Yadav, Shami.

New Zealand, South Africa home Test defeats marred Gambhir's record.

Wasim Jaffer On Gautam Gambhir: Former India batsman and domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer believes the biggest blemishes on India head coach Gautam Gambhir's record are the Test series defeats at home, and even questioned the treatment of certain players. Gambhir has overseen two ICC title-winning campaigns during his time in charge, however, those successes have been accompanied by disappointing results in Test cricket, particularly the home series defeats against New Zealand and South Africa.

Jaffer Questions Treatment Of Suryakumar, Shami

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer pointed to Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami while discussing areas where Gambhir has faced criticism.

"Some individuals could have gotten better treatment, like Surya, who was axed after winning the World Cup. There are other players as well, like Shami."

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However, Jaffer was careful not to place the wider criticism on Gambhir's white-ball record, acknowledging the coach's success in limited-overs cricket.

"But otherwise, I don't think in white-ball cricket any blame can be put on him,"

New Zealand, South Africa Losses ‘Will Always’ Haunt Gambhir

Jaffer then turned his attention to India's home Test defeats against New Zealand and South Africa, describing the twin setbacks as particularly damaging.

"The mark of those two whitewash series will always be on him, without a doubt. Not just on his CV, but also on the captain and other players. Coming to India and beating them was a final frontier that not many teams had achieved. It was very bad for us to suddenly lose like that."

The defeats were especially significant because India had traditionally enjoyed a formidable home advantage in Test cricket. Losing successive home series therefore represented a major reversal.

Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as India head coach has produced an unusual mix of major triumphs and painful setbacks.

The contrast between his ICC success and India's struggles in the longest format remains one of the defining features of his tenure.

While his white-ball achievements have strengthened his credentials, the Test setbacks and questions over player management have remained prominent parts of the conversation around his coaching career.