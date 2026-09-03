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English NewsSportsCricket'Keeps Tweeting Against Pakistan': Wasim Akram Takes Dig At Former India All-Rounder

'Keeps Tweeting Against Pakistan': Wasim Akram Takes Dig At Former India All-Rounder

Wasim Akram recalled meeting Irfan Pathan in 2004 and praised his bowling, while admitting frustration over the former India star's Pakistan-related posts.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wasim Akram met Irfan Pathan in 2004, impressed by his attitude.
  • Akram noted Pathan's similar bowling action, offering tips.
  • Despite Pathan's tweets, they maintain a warm relationship.

Wasim Akram On Irfan Pathan: Pakistan great Wasim Akram recently recalled his first meeting with former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, revealing that the two have maintained a warm relationship despite occasional friction over social media. Speaking on the 1 Mint podcast, Akram said he first crossed paths with Pathan in 2004 during India's tour of Australia. The legendary left-arm pacer was impressed by the young Indian bowler's attitude and also noticed similarities between their bowling actions.

Akram Praises Pathan Despite Social Media Differences

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Wasim Akram's comments highlighted the personal connection he has continued to share with Irfan Pathan long after their playing careers.

"Irfan met me in 2004 on his first tour to Australia, I was commentating for ESPNStar. He was a big fan. Grew up watching us. I gave him a few tips here and there, but he did well early on in his career. His action was similar to mine from the very beginning. But when players ask you about something, what you tell them is mostly about the mindset."

Also Check || WATCH: ‘Shame On You’ Chants Fired At Mohsin Naqvi As Pakistan Arrive To Meet King Charles III

However, the Pakistan legend also pointed out that the former India cricketer's social media activity has occasionally caused a stir among Pakistani supporters.

Irfan is a good boy; he still keeps meeting me. It's a different thing that he keeps tweeting some or the other thing against Pakistan. But our fans are ready too. They don't have the tendency to ignore either. They just have to reply,".

Irfan Pathan Showed Glimpses Of Akram's Bowling Style

Pathan emerged as one of India's most promising fast-bowling talents during the early stages of his international career.

His left-arm angle, ability to swing the ball and smooth action often drew comparisons with Akram.

Akram himself remains one of the most celebrated fast bowlers in cricket history. Across 460 international matches, he claimed 916 wickets in Tests and ODIs, establishing himself as one of Pakistan's most influential players.

Pathan, meanwhile, enjoyed a successful international career across formats and became a key member of India's bowling attack before later transitioning into a broader all-round role.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Wasim Akram first meet Irfan Pathan?

Wasim Akram first crossed paths with Irfan Pathan in 2004 during India's tour of Australia. Akram was commentating for ESPNStar at the time.

What was Wasim Akram's initial impression of Irfan Pathan?

Akram was impressed by Pathan's attitude and noticed similarities in their bowling actions. He also gave Pathan tips, mostly about mindset.

Does Irfan Pathan's social media activity affect his relationship with Wasim Akram?

No, despite Pathan's occasional social media activity against Pakistan, their personal relationship remains warm. Akram stated that Pathan

Why was Irfan Pathan's bowling style compared to Wasim Akram's?

Pathan's left-arm angle, ability to swing the ball, and smooth action drew comparisons to Akram. He showed glimpses of Akram's bowling style early in his career.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wasim Akram Irfan Pathan IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
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