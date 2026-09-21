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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: ‘Tu Chhole Bechne Aaya Hai?’ Wasim Akram Publicly Humiliates Babar Azam

WATCH: ‘Tu Chhole Bechne Aaya Hai?’ Wasim Akram Publicly Humiliates Babar Azam

Wasim Akram questioned Babar Azam's stance after the Pakistan captain said he was unaware of PCB changes that saw seven players sent home during England series.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wasim Akram criticised Babar Azam's unawareness of squad changes.
  • Seven players were sent home, coaching staff replaced mid-series.
  • Akram questioned Babar's leadership, suggesting he resign captaincy.
  • Other former cricketers also criticised Babar following series defeat.

Wasim Akram has taken a sharp swipe at Babar Azam after the Pakistan captain admitted he was unaware of major squad changes during the England Test series. Akram questioned how a captain could remain uninformed while seven players were sent home and the coaching staff was changed midway through the tour.

Wasim Akram’s Blunt Babar Azam Question

Babar’s response at the toss during the final Test drew criticism after he said he did not know about the decisions taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Akram reacted strongly to the admission, questioning how Babar could lead Pakistan while remaining unaware of major developments involving his own players and coaching staff.

The former Pakistan captain then delivered a sarcastic remark, asking Babar whether he had come to the tour to sell chickpeas instead of leading the team.

WATCH: Wasim Akram Questions Babar Azam After 7-Player Snub In England

Akram argued that players need their captain to stand behind them, particularly during difficult situations, because uncertainty from the leader can affect the team’s confidence.

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The legendary fast bowler also suggested Babar should never have accepted the Test captaincy, especially after Pakistan suffered another defeat against England during the ongoing series.

Wasim Akram Says Babar Should Have Stepped Down

Akram said Babar could have voluntarily given up the captaincy after the second Test and continued with Pakistan solely as a player.

According to Akram, taking that route could have avoided unnecessary complications surrounding Babar’s leadership while allowing him to focus entirely on his batting.

Babar had been restored as Pakistan’s Test captain earlier this year after Shan Masood was removed following a difficult run of results.

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His return to leadership came despite Babar having struggled to establish himself as a regular member of Pakistan’s Test playing eleven during the previous year.

Akram’s comments came during a period of considerable instability for Pakistan cricket, with the PCB making major changes while the England series was still underway.

PCB Makes Seven Players Leave England

The PCB sent seven players back from England after Pakistan lost the opening two Tests, adding another layer of controversy to an already difficult campaign.

Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also removed during the series, with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke brought in as replacements.

The scale and timing of those changes created considerable uncertainty around the Pakistan camp, particularly with the team still having another Test to play.

Babar was subsequently questioned about the developments at the toss before the final Test and said he had no knowledge of what had happened.

That response became the focus of Akram’s criticism, with the former Pakistan skipper arguing that leadership requires awareness of important decisions affecting the entire squad.

Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif Also Criticise Babar

Akram is not the only former Pakistan cricketer to question Babar’s leadership during the team’s troubled England campaign.

Shoaib Akhtar also criticised Babar’s decision-making, arguing that his personality was reflected in his captaincy and performances during a difficult period.

Rashid Latif went further, questioning why Babar remained captain after several players were sent home and major changes were made to Pakistan’s coaching setup.

Latif argued that Babar should have resigned and accused the Pakistan captain of allowing himself to remain in a difficult leadership position.

Pakistan eventually completed a 3-0 Test series defeat against England, increasing pressure on the team’s leadership, selection process and wider cricketing structure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Wasim Akram criticize Babar Azam?

Akram criticized Babar Azam because the captain admitted he was unaware of major squad and coaching changes during the England Test series. Akram questioned how a leader could be uninformed about such significant developments.

What significant changes occurred in the Pakistan team during the England series?

Seven players were sent home, and the head coach and bowling coach were replaced midway through the series. Babar Azam stated he had no knowledge of these decisions.

What was Wasim Akram's suggestion regarding Babar Azam's captaincy?

Akram suggested Babar should never have accepted the Test captaincy or should have stepped down after the second Test. He believed Babar could have continued playing solely as a player.

Did other former cricketers also criticize Babar Azam's leadership?

Yes, Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif also questioned Babar's captaincy. Latif even suggested that Babar should have resigned from his leadership role.

When was Babar Azam restored as Pakistan's Test captain?

Babar Azam was restored as Pakistan's Test captain earlier this year. This decision followed the removal of Shan Masood from the captaincy after a difficult period.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Wasim Akram England Vs Pakistan PCB Babar Azam Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Test Team
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