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English NewsSportsCricket'I'm Worried': Wasim Akram Makes Emotional Appeal Over Imran Khan’s Health

'I'm Worried': Wasim Akram Makes Emotional Appeal Over Imran Khan’s Health

Wasim Akram has voiced concern over Imran Khan’s health in prison, urging that his legal status should not prevent him from receiving proper medical care.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wasim Akram expressed personal concern for Imran Khan's health.
  • Akram prioritizes Imran's health, separate from legal issues.
  • Other prominent cricketers also expressed similar health concerns.

Wasim Akram On Imran Khan: Wasim Akram has joined the growing list of prominent cricket figures raising concerns about the wellbeing of former Pakistan captain and close friend Imran Khan, calling for his health to be protected regardless of his legal circumstances. Akram, who played under Imran during Pakistan’s golden era, said his concerns were personal rather than political. The former fast bowler told The Athletic that although he has not spoken to Imran for three years, the situation surrounding his former captain remains deeply troubling.

“I haven't spoken to him for three years. It's so unfortunate, politically, what's happening with him. The court of law is the court of law. But as far as his health is concerned, there can be no compromise on that,”

Akram Makes Emotional Plea For Imran

Akram went on to stress that his appeal was rooted in friendship and concern for Imran as a person.

He argued that questions surrounding the former Pakistan prime minister’s legal status should be kept separate from the need to ensure he receives appropriate medical attention.

Read More: BCCI Bags Rs 129.85 Crore! These 3 Brands Land Major India Cricket Partnership

“I'm speaking from the heart as someone who is worried about him as a person. Convicted or not convicted. Jail or no jail. We need to safeguard his health. We don't know what's happening, the government are saying his health apparently is fine. But I'm worried."

The comments come amid increasing international scrutiny over reports concerning Imran’s health and access to medical care while in prison.

Cricket World Voices Growing Concern

Wasim Akram is not the first major international cricket figure to speak out.

West Indies batting great Brian Lara recently joined calls for proper treatment of Imran, while a group of 22 former international captains reportedly signed an open letter addressed to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking medical care and humane conditions for the 1992 World Cup-winning captain.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has also expressed concern.

Imran, now 73, has remained imprisoned since 2022 following convictions in multiple corruption cases.

The appeal also carries particular resonance given the pair’s history in Pakistan cricket. Akram was a key member of the team led by Imran that won the 1992 World Cup, and their association has continued long after their playing careers ended.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Wasim Akram concerned about Imran Khan?

Wasim Akram is deeply worried about Imran Khan's health and believes it should be safeguarded regardless of his legal circumstances. He stated his concerns are personal, not political.

Has Wasim Akram been in recent contact with Imran Khan?

No, Wasim Akram has not spoken to Imran Khan for three years. Despite this, he expressed deep concern regarding his former captain's situation.

Which other cricket figures have expressed concern for Imran Khan's wellbeing?

West Indies great Brian Lara, Australia captain Pat Cummins, and a group of 22 former international captains have also joined calls for proper medical care for Imran Khan.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Wasim Akram Brian Lara Imran Khan Imran Khan Case
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