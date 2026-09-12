Pakistan Legend Hits Out At PSL, Points To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As Ideal Example

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wasim Akram criticized Pakistan's domestic system for lacking batting talent.

He highlighted 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid international rise.

Sooryavanshi debuted for India quickly after impressive IPL performances.

Wasim Akram On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Wasim Akram has used the rapid rise of India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to highlight what he believes is a major weakness in Pakistan’s domestic cricket system. The Pakistan great drew a sharp comparison between the Indian Premier League and the Pakistan Super League while discussing the development of batting talent. Sooryavanshi, despite being only 15, has already attracted enormous attention after making an impact in the IPL and subsequently earning an India debut.

Akram believes Pakistan need to produce a similarly eye-catching batting prospect through their own domestic structure.

Akram Questions PSL’s Batting Legacy

Speaking during an interview with YouTuber Furqan Bhatti, Akram challenged the PSL’s record of developing top-class batters since the competition began.

"It has been 10 years since the PSL started, but has a single batter been produced by the PSL? Yes we have produced a few bowlers but tell me have we produced any noteworthy batting talent. "

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The former Pakistan fast bowler argued that while the league has helped bring promising bowlers through, its impact on batting development has been far less impressive.

His criticism comes at a difficult time for Pakistan cricket, with the national side continuing to search for consistency and depth across formats.

For Akram, the emergence of young batting talent is a key part of solving that larger problem.

Sooryavanshi Held Up As Example

Akram pointed to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as an example of the kind of player Pakistan should be developing.

"I think when we produce a batting talent like the 14-year old, then we will see improvement coming through,"

Sooryavanshi has quickly become one of the most discussed youngsters in world cricket.

His performances in back-to-back IPL seasons propelled him into the spotlight before he became the youngest player to make an international debut for India against England.

Sooryavanshi’s rapid emergence has provided a timely example of how a teenage batter can break through and reach the international stage.

Wasim Akram now wants Pakistan to create similar opportunities for the next generation.