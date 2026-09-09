Wasim Akram predicted before the series that Pakistan would suffer a 3-0 defeat against England. He believed their batting, bowling, and fielding were inadequate.
'Batting Is Struggling, Bowling Below Average': Wasim Akram Delivers Brutal Verdict On Pakistan
Wasim Akram says he expected Pakistan to lose 3-0 to England, blaming poor all-round performances and deeper problems in the country’s cricket system.
- Wasim Akram predicted Pakistan's 3-0 series defeat to England.
- He attributes struggles to batting, bowling, fielding deficiencies.
- PCB reacted by overhauling team; Akram said domestic structure lacks.
Wasim Akram England vs Pakistan Test: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed just how pessimistic he was about his country’s chances against England, claiming he expected a 3-0 series defeat even before the first Test began. Pakistan have already surrendered the three-match series after losing the opening two matches, with the team struggling across all three departments. Akram believes the warning signs were obvious long before the results arrived.
Akram Says Pakistan Problems Run Much Deeper
Speaking to The Athletic, the Pakistan great said:
“I knew before the series we were going to lose 3-0 to England. Our batting is struggling, our bowling is below average and our fielding is worse. It’s not rocket science.”
Pakistan’s disappointing performances have led to intense scrutiny, but Akram believes the crisis cannot be solved simply by changing a few players or coaches.
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The Pakistan Cricket Board responded to the second-Test defeat with a dramatic overhaul, sending seven players home and removing head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed along with his coaching staff.
Akram said he sympathises with the players caught up in the turmoil, but also believes responsibility is shared across the system.
“In Pakistan we have a saying, ‘You can only clap with two hands’. I get asked all the time, ‘Can you do something to help Pakistan cricket?’ But the issues are a lot deeper."
No Patience, No Consistency In Domestic Cricket
Wasim Akram pointed towards Pakistan’s domestic structure as one of the major reasons behind the national team’s repeated struggles.
“The systems aren’t there below that. The first-class structure domestically has been all over the place the last few years and there’s no consistency, no patience."
His argument comes at a time when Pakistan are again attempting to rebuild after a major setback.
The latest squad changes have created a completely different look ahead of the final Test in England, but Akram’s comments suggest that short-term decisions may not address the underlying issues.
The controversy surrounding the overhaul grew further when captain Babar Azam said he had not been consulted before the changes were announced.
Pakistan now face the prospect of a clean sweep in the series. Akram’s prediction may have sounded severe before the series, but Pakistan’s 2-0 deficit means his assessment has so far proved uncomfortably close to reality.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Wasim Akram's prediction for the England vs. Pakistan Test series?
According to Wasim Akram, what are the core issues affecting Pakistan cricket?
Akram noted the team's struggling batting, below-average bowling, and poor fielding. He also stressed that deeper systemic problems, especially in the domestic structure, are major contributors.
How did the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) react to the second-Test defeat?
The PCB made significant changes, sending seven players home. They also removed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and his entire coaching staff.
Does Wasim Akram believe short-term changes will fix Pakistan's cricket problems?
No, Akram believes the crisis is too deep to be solved by simply changing a few players or coaches. He suggests the underlying issues require more fundamental solutions.