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English NewsSportsCricketHeavy Blow For India! Star All-Rounder Ruled Out Of Lord's ODI Decider

Heavy Blow For India! Star All-Rounder Ruled Out Of Lord's ODI Decider

The star all-rounder's absence severely limits India's tactical options. He had been in exceptional form, having previously played a match-winning, unbeaten half-century.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 11:58 AM (IST)

Following a frustrating defeat in Cardiff that saw England level the bilateral series 1-1, India's problems have mounted ahead of the grand finale. Star all-rounder Washington Sundar has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming third and final ODI at Lord’s due to a hamstring injury sustained mid-innings.

The medical team has deemed the 26-year-old unfit to take part in the crucial series decider on Sunday, July 19, forcing head coach Gautam Gambhir to fundamentally alter India's tactical balance.

How Injury Unfolded In Cardiff

The incident occurred during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens while India was navigating a high-pressure run chase. Coming out to bat at number six following the dismissal of Virat Kohli, Sundar felt a sharp pull in his hamstring while turning to complete a quick single off his very first few deliveries.

Despite attempting to grind out his innings with extensive strapping on his leg, Sundar's restricted mobility proved costly. He was dismissed on the very next ball by English paceman Saqib Mahmood after scoring just 2 runs off 5 deliveries. He took no further part in the match, sitting out the entire second innings as England cruised to a series-leveling win.

Tactical Fallout For India

Washington Sundar's sudden absence severely limits India's tactical options. The all-rounder had been in exceptional form, having previously played a match-winning, unbeaten half-century (52*) alongside Axar Patel to pull off a stunning chase in the opening game at Edgbaston.

During the post-match press conference, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak openly admitted that the injury completely derailed the team's planned batting strategy.

"Losing Washington mid-innings was a critical blow. He provides immense defensive stability down the order and acts as our primary containment spinner. His injury forced us to drastically change our on-field plans."

Selection Dilemmas For Lord's Decider

With the three-match trophy line tied at 1-1, the Indian team management faces a race against time to fix the structural gap in the playing XI.

The medical staff is currently monitoring Sundar's recovery timeline to determine if he will require formal rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) back in Bengaluru. For now, captain Shubman Gill will have to inspire a short-handed unit to breach the Lord's turf and lock down a historic away series victory.

Published at : 17 Jul 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Washington Sundar IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Washington Sundar Injuiry
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