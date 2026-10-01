Washington Sundar Out Of India T20I Squad, BCCI Names Surprise Replacement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Washington Sundar released from T20I squad for Test preparation.

Naman Dhir replaces Sundar, earning his first T20I call-up.

Prasidh Krishna ruled out of ODI; Anshul Kamboj joins squad.

Washington Sundar Replaced: Washington Sundar has been released from India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies, BCCI confirmed, with the selectors instead prioritising his preparation for the longer format. The decision comes with India’s Test series against New Zealand on the horizon. With the Ranji Trophy season beginning on October 11, Sundar will return to domestic cricket, giving him valuable red-ball match practice before the New Zealand assignment.

In a surprise move, Naman Dhir has been named as Sundar’s replacement in the T20I squad.

Why India Have Released Washington Sundar

The move is understood to be part of India’s broader preparation for the Test series.

Sundar’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him an important option in red-ball cricket, and the team management wants him to get sufficient time in the middle before the New Zealand tour.

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The Ranji Trophy offers Sundar an immediate opportunity to build his rhythm in the longest format rather than spending the next few weeks in the T20 setup.

The West Indies T20I series begins on October 6, with five matches scheduled between the sides.

Naman Dhir Gets First T20I Squad Call-Up

Naman Dhir’s elevation is one of the more unexpected developments in the latest squad update.

The all-rounder has now received his first call-up to India’s T20I squad.

Dhir was already part of the Indian team during the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies.

He featured in the first two matches but did not get an opportunity to bat and failed to take a wicket with the ball.

India currently lead the three-match ODI series 2-0, with the final match scheduled for October 3.

Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of that game after picking up a niggle, and Anshul Kamboj has been added to the ODI squad as his replacement.