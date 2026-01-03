Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Off The Field: India Cricket Star Declines Selfie Requests, Social Media Reacts - Watch

The controversy began when a short video clip surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), reportedly filmed in a hallway.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 09:40 AM (IST)

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has found himself at the center of a social media storm following a viral video that shows him declining requests for selfies and autographs.

The incident, which has sparked a heated debate across various online platforms, highlights the ongoing tension between a cricketer's public persona and their right to personal space.

The Incident

In the footage, Sundar is seen walking when a group of fans approaches him, calling out for photographs and signatures.

Rather than stopping to interact, the cricketer appears visibly hesitant and uncomfortable. He eventually decides to turn back and retrace his steps to avoid the crowd rather than proceeding forward through the fans.

Watch Video

The reaction to the clip was instantaneous and polarized. One section of the internet was quick to criticize the young player, accusing him of showing "arrogance" or "attitude."

Some fans compared him unfavorably to veteran stars like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, suggesting that even the biggest names in the sport often find time for their supporters. Comments ranged from disappointment to outright backlash, with some users questioning whether the fame had "gone to his head."

However, a significant number of social media users rushed to Sundar’s defense.

This group argued that the video was being misinterpreted and that the cricketer was simply protecting his boundaries.

Many pointed out that Sundar appeared genuinely overwhelmed or shy rather than rude. Supporters emphasized that players are human beings who deserve privacy, especially when they are in non-public or confined spaces like hallways.

The Privacy Debate

The episode has reignited a broader conversation about fan culture in India. While cricketers are often treated as demi-gods in the country, the incident serves as a reminder of the immense pressure and lack of privacy that comes with that status.

Defenders of Sundar noted that being "camera-shy" or feeling uncomfortable when swarmed by strangers is a natural human reaction, and celebrities should not be obligated to be "on" at all times.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand Washington Sundar IND Vs NZ ABP Live Off The Field
