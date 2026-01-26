Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBig Concern For India As Washington Sundar Could Miss T20 World Cup 2026

Big Concern For India As Washington Sundar Could Miss T20 World Cup 2026

With Sundar's participation in doubt, selectors have already begun evaluating potential replacements to maintain the team's balance.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 09:48 AM (IST)

Indian cricket team's preparations for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup have hit a major roadblock. All-rounder Washington Sundar is facing a race against time to be fit for the marquee tournament after suffering a serious rib injury during the ongoing home assignment against New Zealand.

Injury Breakdown

The setback occurred during the first ODI against Black Caps in Vadodara. Sundar reported acute discomfort in his lower left rib area while bowling his fifth over.

Despite the pain, he courageously returned to bat later in the match to guide India to a win, but subsequent medical scans at BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) confirmed a side strain.

While initially thought to be minor, recent medical assessments suggest the injury is more severe than first anticipated.

BCCI has already ruled him out of the remaining New Zealand series, and team management is reportedly working on a "Plan B" should he fail to recover before the February 7 World Cup opener.

Race for Replacement

With Sundar's participation in doubt, selectors have already begun evaluating potential replacements to maintain the team's balance.

Ravi Bishnoi: The leg-spinner has already been drafted into the T20I squad for the New Zealand series and is considered the frontrunner to take Sundar’s spot if a permanent change is needed.

All-rounder Options: Since Sundar provides value with both bat and ball, names like Riyan Parag and Krunal Pandya are being discussed as like-for-like tactical alternatives, though Bishnoi remains the preferred bowling specialist.

Why It Matters

Washington Sundar has been a vital cog in India's T20I setup, especially following retirement of Ravindra Jadeja.

His ability to bowl high-quality off-spin during the Powerplay and provide left-handed batting depth makes him difficult to replace. The ICC deadline for squad changes is January 31, leaving BCCI Medical Team with less than a week to provide a final verdict on his fitness.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Washington Sundar T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
News
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
India
Fresh Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Kishtwar, Third Gunfight In Chatroo Belt In A Week
Fresh Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Kishtwar, Third Gunfight In Chatroo Belt In A Week
World
Carney Says Canada Has 'No Intention' Of Free Trade With China After Trump Threatens 100% Tariff
Carney Says Canada Has 'No Intention' Of Free Trade With China After Trump Threatens 100% Tariff
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget