Big Concern For India As Washington Sundar Could Miss T20 World Cup 2026

Indian cricket team's preparations for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup have hit a major roadblock. All-rounder Washington Sundar is facing a race against time to be fit for the marquee tournament after suffering a serious rib injury during the ongoing home assignment against New Zealand.

Injury Breakdown

The setback occurred during the first ODI against Black Caps in Vadodara. Sundar reported acute discomfort in his lower left rib area while bowling his fifth over.

Despite the pain, he courageously returned to bat later in the match to guide India to a win, but subsequent medical scans at BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) confirmed a side strain.

While initially thought to be minor, recent medical assessments suggest the injury is more severe than first anticipated.

BCCI has already ruled him out of the remaining New Zealand series, and team management is reportedly working on a "Plan B" should he fail to recover before the February 7 World Cup opener.

Race for Replacement

With Sundar's participation in doubt, selectors have already begun evaluating potential replacements to maintain the team's balance.

Ravi Bishnoi: The leg-spinner has already been drafted into the T20I squad for the New Zealand series and is considered the frontrunner to take Sundar’s spot if a permanent change is needed.

All-rounder Options: Since Sundar provides value with both bat and ball, names like Riyan Parag and Krunal Pandya are being discussed as like-for-like tactical alternatives, though Bishnoi remains the preferred bowling specialist.

Why It Matters

Washington Sundar has been a vital cog in India's T20I setup, especially following retirement of Ravindra Jadeja.

His ability to bowl high-quality off-spin during the Powerplay and provide left-handed batting depth makes him difficult to replace. The ICC deadline for squad changes is January 31, leaving BCCI Medical Team with less than a week to provide a final verdict on his fitness.