Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWas Yuvraj Singh Dropped Because Of MS Dhoni? Former Selector Reveals Truth

Was Yuvraj Singh Dropped Because Of MS Dhoni? Former Selector Reveals Truth

In the same interview, Sandeep Patil revealed that while most players like Tendulkar and Yuvraj remained cordial with him, Gautam Gambhir has not spoken to him since being dropped.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 11:28 AM (IST)

For over a decade, a persistent narrative in Indian cricket has suggested that MS Dhoni played a role in phasing out Yuvraj Singh from the national side. This theory has been frequently fueled by Yuvraj’s father, Yograj Singh, who recently reiterated that he would "never forgive" Dhoni for allegedly ruining his son's career.

However, on Wednesday, March 11, former BCCI Chairman of Selectors Sandeep Patil finally set the record straight, dismissing these claims as entirely baseless.

Sandeep Patil's Official Revelation

Speaking on The Vicky Lalwani Show on YouTube, Patil - who led the selection committee from 2012 to 2016 - was categorical in his defense of the former captain.

"I am going on the record: Not once, not during selection meetings, not on tour, and not during matches, did Mahendra Singh Dhoni ever say 'drop Yuvraj Singh," Patil stated.

Patil emphasized that Dhoni never interfered in the selection process or pushed for any specific player to be ousted. As per him, Dhoni had "total confidence" in the committee and accepted their decisions without pushback, even when they involved senior legends.

Sandeep Patil acknowledged Yograj Singh’s emotional outburst as a father’s pride but clarified that the blame was being directed at the wrong person.

A Period of Hard Calls

Patil’s tenure was marked by several "tough" decisions as the committee looked to transition Indian cricket. During this window, several icons were moved away from the white-ball or red-ball squads

Yuvraj Singh: Dropped due to fluctuating form and fitness post-cancer recovery.

Gautam Gambhir: Replaced by Shikhar Dhawan.

Sachin Tendulkar: The committee famously met Tendulkar in late 2012 to ask about his future plans, which eventually led to his retirement.

The "Gauti" Factor

In the same interview, Sandeep Patil revealed that while most players like Tendulkar and Yuvraj remained cordial with him, Gautam Gambhir has not spoken to him since being dropped.

"We have sat on the same television shows... he has never once looked at me. Not a glance. Every time I say hello, there is no response," Patil shared, noting that Gambhir "doesn't forget and doesn't forgive."

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Did MS Dhoni try to drop Yuvraj Singh from the Indian cricket team?

No, former BCCI Chairman of Selectors Sandeep Patil stated that MS Dhoni never asked to drop Yuvraj Singh. Patil confirmed Dhoni had full confidence in the selection committee's decisions.

Why was Yuvraj Singh phased out of the Indian team?

Yuvraj Singh was moved away from the white-ball or red-ball squads due to fluctuating form and fitness issues after his cancer recovery. The decisions were made by the selection committee.

Did MS Dhoni interfere with player selections?

According to Sandeep Patil, MS Dhoni never interfered in the selection process. He had total confidence in the committee and accepted their decisions, even those concerning senior players.

How did Gautam Gambhir react to being dropped from the team?

Gautam Gambhir has not spoken to Sandeep Patil since being dropped. Patil noted that Gambhir doesn't forget or forgive and has not acknowledged him since the decision.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 12 Mar 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Gautam Gambhir Sandeep Patil MS Dhoni Sandeep Patil Interview
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Was Yuvraj Singh Dropped Because Of MS Dhoni? Former Selector Reveals Truth
Was Yuvraj Singh Dropped Because Of MS Dhoni? Former Selector Reveals Truth
Cricket
BCCI Awards: 'Cricketer Of The Year' For Shubman Gill, Lifetime Honour For Rahul Dravid
BCCI 'Cricketer Of The Year' Award For India Star Who Missed T20 World Cup
Cricket
Hardik Pandya Faces Complaint For Allegedly Disrespecting National Flag After T20 World Cup Final
Hardik Pandya Faces Complaint For Disrespect To National Flag
Cricket
IPL 2026: When Will Chennai Super Kings, RCB And Mumbai Indians Play? Check Schedule
IPL 2026: When Will Chennai Super Kings, RCB And Mumbai Indians Play? Check Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port
Conflict Track: US Warns Iranians to Avoid Naval Sites as Trump Claims Major Blow to Iran Forces
WarLens: Trump Claims Iran Targets Nearly Destroyed as Experts Question US War Success
Breaking News: Iran Warns Oil Could Hit $200 per Barrel Amid Escalating Middle East War
WarPulse: Trump Says Iran War Near End as Tehran Demands Rights, Compensation and No-Attack Guarantee
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Mahua Moitra’s Remarks Reveal Dangerous Politics Of Exclusion In West Bengal
Opinion
Embed widget