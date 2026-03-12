Was Yuvraj Singh Dropped Because Of MS Dhoni? Former Selector Reveals Truth

For over a decade, a persistent narrative in Indian cricket has suggested that MS Dhoni played a role in phasing out Yuvraj Singh from the national side. This theory has been frequently fueled by Yuvraj’s father, Yograj Singh, who recently reiterated that he would "never forgive" Dhoni for allegedly ruining his son's career.

However, on Wednesday, March 11, former BCCI Chairman of Selectors Sandeep Patil finally set the record straight, dismissing these claims as entirely baseless.

Sandeep Patil's Official Revelation

Speaking on The Vicky Lalwani Show on YouTube, Patil - who led the selection committee from 2012 to 2016 - was categorical in his defense of the former captain.

"I am going on the record: Not once, not during selection meetings, not on tour, and not during matches, did Mahendra Singh Dhoni ever say 'drop Yuvraj Singh," Patil stated.

Patil emphasized that Dhoni never interfered in the selection process or pushed for any specific player to be ousted. As per him, Dhoni had "total confidence" in the committee and accepted their decisions without pushback, even when they involved senior legends.

Sandeep Patil acknowledged Yograj Singh’s emotional outburst as a father’s pride but clarified that the blame was being directed at the wrong person.

A Period of Hard Calls

Patil’s tenure was marked by several "tough" decisions as the committee looked to transition Indian cricket. During this window, several icons were moved away from the white-ball or red-ball squads

Yuvraj Singh: Dropped due to fluctuating form and fitness post-cancer recovery.

Gautam Gambhir: Replaced by Shikhar Dhawan.

Sachin Tendulkar: The committee famously met Tendulkar in late 2012 to ask about his future plans, which eventually led to his retirement.

The "Gauti" Factor

In the same interview, Sandeep Patil revealed that while most players like Tendulkar and Yuvraj remained cordial with him, Gautam Gambhir has not spoken to him since being dropped.

"We have sat on the same television shows... he has never once looked at me. Not a glance. Every time I say hello, there is no response," Patil shared, noting that Gambhir "doesn't forget and doesn't forgive."