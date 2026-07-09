Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketBig Coaching Change! India Legend To Take Over From Gautam Gambhir For Next T20 Series

Big Coaching Change! India Legend To Take Over From Gautam Gambhir For Next T20 Series

The operational division became necessary due to severe dates clashing. India’s T20I assignment in Harare kicks off on July 23, 2026 - just 4 days after tour of England concludes on July 19.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 06:38 AM (IST)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly activated its split-coaching protocol to manage an incredibly congested international cricketing calendar. Former batting legend VVS Laxman will step in as the head coach of the senior men’s team for the upcoming T20I tour of Zimbabwe and the subsequent 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Regular head coach Gautam Gambhir will sit out both assignments. Gambhir is scheduled to take a brief rest period following the ongoing multi-format tour of England before resuming his full-time duties with the core senior squad for a home white-ball series against the West Indies, which directly overlaps with the continental games.

Overlapping Schedules Force Split

The operational division became necessary due to severe dates clashing. India’s three-match T20I assignment in Harare kicks off on July 23, 2026 - just four days after the grueling tour of England concludes on July 19.

Meanwhile, the cricket discipline at the 2026 Asian Games is locked in to run from September 17 to October 3 at the Kōrogi Sports Park in Japan. Because India's high-profile home series against the West Indies commences on September 27, Gambhir will remain back home with the main squad, while Laxman jets off to defend India's reigning continental crown.

Familiar CoE Support Staff Appointed

VVS Laxman, who serves as the chairman of BCCI’s state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, will be flanked by an interim coaching unit comprising familiar colleagues from the academy setup.

Former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi will assume responsibilities as the bowling coach, while former batsman Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been designated as the batting coach. This identical support unit is expected to manage both the immediate short-format away trip to Harare and the flight to Japan in September.

Proven Track Record with Secondary Squads

This temporary management strategy is a familiar formula for the BCCI. When senior coaching units require breathers or when calendar schedules physically conflict, the board regularly pulls senior administration from the CoE to maintain systemic continuity.

Laxman boasts an exceptional track record when stepping into the hot seat. He previously guided second-string Indian squads to series victories in Ireland and Zimbabwe in 2022, filled in as an emergency cover for Rahul Dravid during a COVID-19 outbreak at the 2022 T20 World Cup, and successfully oversaw India's Gold Medal-winning campaign at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 09 Jul 2026 06:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs Zimbabwe VVS Laxman Asian Games 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Big Coaching Change! India Legend To Take Over From Gautam Gambhir For Next T20 Series
Big Coaching Change! India Legend To Take Over From Gautam Gambhir For Next T20 Series
Cricket
Moeen Ali Drops Shocking Verdict On IPL, India After Collapse: 'Lost The Art Of Batting'
Moeen Ali Drops Shocking Verdict On IPL, India After Collapse: 'Lost The Art Of Batting'
Cricket
Sanju Samson Dropped From Zimbabwe Tour By Selectors, Not Gautam Gambhir
Sanju Samson Dropped From Zimbabwe Tour By Selectors, Not Gautam Gambhir
Cricket
Watch: MS Dhoni Hints At IPL 2027 Exit? Thala's 'Can Barely Walk' Gesture Goes Viral
Watch: MS Dhoni Hints At IPL 2027 Exit? Thala's 'Can Barely Walk' Gesture Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Watch: Govind Dev Giri Meets Champat Rai as Temple Donation Probe Draws Fresh Focus
Global Flash: Iran Rejects Trump’s Warning as New Statements Signal Rising Diplomatic Tensions
Global Alert: Strategic Iranian Sites Hit as Fresh Gulf Escalation Raises Global Security Concerns
Global Tension: US-Iran Frictions Deepen as Regional Security Concerns Rise During State Funeral
Monsoon Alert: Torrential Rain Floods Cities as Rising Waters Leave Large Parts of India Struggling
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget