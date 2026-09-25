'It's Not Fair': Virender Sehwag Speaks Out On Arjun Tendulkar's Career & Comparisons

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sehwag urged against comparing Arjun Tendulkar with his legendary father.

Sehwag argued famous sons shouldn't be judged against fathers.

He noted his own son, Aaryavir Sehwag, faces similar scrutiny now.

Virender Sehwag has spoken out on Arjun Tendulkar’s career, urging people to stop comparing the young cricketer with his legendary father, Sachin Tendulkar. Arjun has been playing senior-level cricket for several years, has even playerd quite a few games in the IPL. However, his progress has often been discussed through the prism of his father’s extraordinary career. Sehwag believes that approach is unfair and takes attention away from the player Arjun is trying to become.

Sehwag Defends Arjun Tendulkar

In an interview with NDTV, Sehwag pointed out that Arjun has already shown that he is capable of producing match-winning performances in his own role as a fast-bowling all-rounder.

"People are comparing Sachin Tendulkar's son with Sachin. That's not fair. He's a fast bowling all-rounder who did well, scored a hundred and took five wickets and all in Ranji Trophy. But I don't know why people are comparing him with Sachin."

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Sehwag stressed that Arjun should be given the freedom to develop his own style rather than being expected to recreate the career of one of the greatest batters in cricket history.

"He will make his own name and play the way he wants to play. He will not follow in his father's footsteps, "

The former India opener also questioned why sons of famous cricketers are automatically judged against their fathers instead of players from their own generation.

"it's not the right thing to compare with the fathers. You can compare them with other players, but why are you comparing them with their fathers? It's not right,"

Sehwag Says Same Applies To His Son

Sehwag also acknowledged that his own son, Aaryavir, could face similar scrutiny as he progresses through the ranks.

"They will also get upset, you know, when the media or when people will compare. He is 18. I did so much for myself and for my team, and he's just started. So I think it's not fair,"

Aaryavir Sehwag recently represented India's Under-19 team in a three-match ODI series against Australia. He scored 28, 47 and 34.

Interestingly, Rahul Dravid's son, Anvay Dravid, was also a part of that team.