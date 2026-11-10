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English NewsSportsCricketVirender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Slams Century For India In Crucial U-19 Asia Cup Clash

Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Slams Century For India In Crucial U-19 Asia Cup Clash

Aryavir Sehwag rises to the occasion with a memorable hundred as India fight to keep their Under-19 Asia Cup campaign alive against the UAE.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aryavir Sehwag scored a vital century for India U-19.
  • His 100 came in decisive Asia Cup qualifier.
  • India and UAE contend for final qualification spot.

Aryavir Sehwag has delivered a significant performance for India in a match that could determine their fate at the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup. The son of former India opener Virender Sehwag struck a century against the UAE in the tournament's 11th fixture, giving the team a major boost in a contest where there is little room for error. Coming in as an opener, Aryavir brought up his hundred off 131 deliveries. His innings featured 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Aryavir Sehwag Steps Up For India U-19

India lost their first wicket at 62, with skipper Lakshay Rajesh Raichandani departing for 17.

The dismissal did little to disrupt Aryavir's rhythm. He continued to build his innings, taking time to settle and adjusting his approach to the surface rather than forcing the pace.

The century also adds to a promising run for the young batter in the competition.

Read More: Axar Patel In Or Out Of Delhi Capitals? Co-Owner Drops Big Hint Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction

On November 6, he remained unbeaten on 70 against Nepal, producing another important contribution at the top of the order.

His following outing against Pakistan was less productive, as he managed only 22. The hundred against the UAE marks a timely response after that setback.

India And UAE Fight For The Last Qualification Spot

The stakes are high for both sides, with this being India's third and final group-stage fixture.

The Men in Blue have collected two points from their first two matches, having registered one win and one defeat. The UAE have the same number of points, making this encounter crucial to their hopes of progressing.

India currently occupy second place in the standings, ahead of the UAE on net run rate.

Pakistan have already secured qualification after finishing at the top of the group, leaving India and the UAE to contest the remaining spot.

Victory will take the winning side to four points and secure a place in the next round. For India, Aryavir's hundred could prove a valuable contribution in a must-win contest.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant achievement did Aryavir Sehwag make against the UAE?

Aryavir Sehwag scored a century, hitting 100 runs off 131 deliveries, featuring 13 boundaries and two sixes. This performance came in a crucial 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup match.

Why was Aryavir Sehwag's century important for India?

Aryavir's century provided a major boost for India in a crucial, must-win match against the UAE. It significantly helps their chances of securing the last qualification spot in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

What is the significance of the match between India and UAE in the tournament?

This is India's final group-stage match, crucial as both teams have two points. The winner secures the last qualification spot for the next round of the Under-19 Asia Cup.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
U-19 Asia Cup Virender Sehwag Asia Cup Aryavir Sehwag
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