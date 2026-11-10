Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Slams Century For India In Crucial U-19 Asia Cup Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aryavir Sehwag scored a vital century for India U-19.

His 100 came in decisive Asia Cup qualifier.

India and UAE contend for final qualification spot.

Aryavir Sehwag has delivered a significant performance for India in a match that could determine their fate at the 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup. The son of former India opener Virender Sehwag struck a century against the UAE in the tournament's 11th fixture, giving the team a major boost in a contest where there is little room for error. Coming in as an opener, Aryavir brought up his hundred off 131 deliveries. His innings featured 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Aryavir Sehwag Steps Up For India U-19

India lost their first wicket at 62, with skipper Lakshay Rajesh Raichandani departing for 17.

The dismissal did little to disrupt Aryavir's rhythm. He continued to build his innings, taking time to settle and adjusting his approach to the surface rather than forcing the pace.

The century also adds to a promising run for the young batter in the competition.

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On November 6, he remained unbeaten on 70 against Nepal, producing another important contribution at the top of the order.

His following outing against Pakistan was less productive, as he managed only 22. The hundred against the UAE marks a timely response after that setback.

India And UAE Fight For The Last Qualification Spot

The stakes are high for both sides, with this being India's third and final group-stage fixture.

The Men in Blue have collected two points from their first two matches, having registered one win and one defeat. The UAE have the same number of points, making this encounter crucial to their hopes of progressing.

India currently occupy second place in the standings, ahead of the UAE on net run rate.

Pakistan have already secured qualification after finishing at the top of the group, leaving India and the UAE to contest the remaining spot.

Victory will take the winning side to four points and secure a place in the next round. For India, Aryavir's hundred could prove a valuable contribution in a must-win contest.