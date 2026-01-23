Virat Kohli Was Forced To Retire From Tests: Manoj Tiwary

Just weeks before India's scheduled five-Test tour of England, Virat Kohli stunned cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to one of the most celebrated red-ball careers just a month ahead of the high-profile series.

The vacuum left by Virat Kohli's departure from Test cricket continues to spark intense debate, especially as India's dominance in the longest format appears to be crumbling.

Following Virat Kohli's exit, the national team suffered a historic low, enduring a humiliating home series whitewash at the hands of South Africa.

In a discussion with InsideSport, former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary offered a provocative perspective on Kohli's Test retirement. Tiwary suggested that the legendary batter did not walk away voluntarily but was effectively backed into a corner.

"An Atmosphere Was Created"

Tiwary believes that internal dynamics played a big role in Virat Kohli's decision to step down. Key highlights from Tiwary's assessment include:

Systemic Pressure: Tiwary claims an environment was deliberately orchestrated to leave Kohli with no viable path forward other than stepping away from the format.

Fear of Being Dropped: According to Tiwary, reports at the time hinted that Kohli risked being axed midway through India's tour of England - a scenario similar to how Rohit Sharma's position was handled in Australia.

Leaving on His Own Terms: Rather than facing the indignity of a mid-series sacking, Virat Kohli chose to exit proactively, ensuring he left the arena on his own schedule.

“I don’t agree with it (ODIs being the easiest format). He (Kohli) was forced out. In my view, he was forced to leave. An atmosphere was created where he had no choice but to retire from Test cricket. Because he isn’t an individual who would give up on red-ball cricket. The decision was taken by him. But everyone knows the behind-the-scenes story. Everyone knows what happened.

Even after knowing all this, how can you say that he left the hardest format for the easiest one, just to score runs? I don’t agree with this statement,” Manoj told InsideSport.

Since the transition away from Virat Kohli, India's once-impregnable home record has taken a major hit. India suffered major setbacks at home, culminating in the 2025 series whitewash against South Africa (0-2). This was the first time South Africa won a Test series in India in 25 years.