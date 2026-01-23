Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Was Forced To Retire From Tests: Manoj Tiwary

Virat Kohli Was Forced To Retire From Tests: Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary believes that internal dynamics played a big role in Virat Kohli's decision to step down from Test cricket.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 10:41 AM (IST)

Just weeks before India's scheduled five-Test tour of England, Virat Kohli stunned cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to one of the most celebrated red-ball careers just a month ahead of the high-profile series.

The vacuum left by Virat Kohli's departure from Test cricket continues to spark intense debate, especially as India's dominance in the longest format appears to be crumbling.

Following Virat Kohli's exit, the national team suffered a historic low, enduring a humiliating home series whitewash at the hands of South Africa.

In a discussion with InsideSport, former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary offered a provocative perspective on Kohli's Test retirement. Tiwary suggested that the legendary batter did not walk away voluntarily but was effectively backed into a corner.

"An Atmosphere Was Created"

Tiwary believes that internal dynamics played a big role in Virat Kohli's decision to step down. Key highlights from Tiwary's assessment include:

Systemic Pressure: Tiwary claims an environment was deliberately orchestrated to leave Kohli with no viable path forward other than stepping away from the format.

Fear of Being Dropped: According to Tiwary, reports at the time hinted that Kohli risked being axed midway through India's tour of England - a scenario similar to how Rohit Sharma's position was handled in Australia.

Leaving on His Own Terms: Rather than facing the indignity of a mid-series sacking, Virat Kohli chose to exit proactively, ensuring he left the arena on his own schedule.

“I don’t agree with it (ODIs being the easiest format). He (Kohli) was forced out. In my view, he was forced to leave. An atmosphere was created where he had no choice but to retire from Test cricket. Because he isn’t an individual who would give up on red-ball cricket. The decision was taken by him. But everyone knows the behind-the-scenes story. Everyone knows what happened.

Even after knowing all this, how can you say that he left the hardest format for the easiest one, just to score runs? I don’t agree with this statement,” Manoj told InsideSport.

Since the transition away from Virat Kohli, India's once-impregnable home record has taken a major hit. India suffered major setbacks at home, culminating in the 2025 series whitewash against South Africa (0-2). This was the first time South Africa won a Test series in India in 25 years.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Manoj Tiwary Virat Kohli Retirement
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
World
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
World
First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
World
Modi, Lula Review Bilateral Partnership; Brazil President Expected In India Soon
Modi, Lula Review Bilateral Partnership; Brazil President Expected In India Soon
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Breaking News: Patna NEET Student Death Takes New Turn, Family Accuses SIT of Harassment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget