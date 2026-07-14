Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma At Edgbaston: Who Has Better ODI Record In Birmingham?

As Team India returns to the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, the spotlight firmly falls on two modern-day batting maestros. Historically, the West Midlands venue has served as a highly productive hunting ground for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with both veterans posting staggering numbers on this pitch.

Here is a statistical breakdown of their dominant runs at the venue:

Rohit Sharma: The Century Machine

Edgbaston brings out the absolute best in the Indian opener's run-scoring appetite. Across just 6 ODI outings at the stadium, Rohit has amassed a phenomenal 447 runs.

Average: An elite 89.40

Milestones: 3 Centuries and 1 Half-Century

The Legacy: After modest early outings in the 2013 Champions Trophy (18 vs Pakistan and 9 vs England), Rohit completely unlocked the ground's conditions. He cracked a brilliant 91 against Pakistan in 2017, followed by a masterful, unbeaten 123* against Bangladesh. During his record-breaking 2019 World Cup run, he hammered back-to-back tons at the venue, scoring 102 against England and 104 against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli: The Unbeaten Anchor

If Rohit specializes in clearing the ropes and making big hundreds at Edgbaston, Virat Kohli specializes in absolute invincibility. In 7 ODI innings in Birmingham, Kohli has anchored India's batting line-up to a total of 335 runs.

Average: A jaw-dropping, stratospheric 111.66

Milestones: 3 Half-Centuries

The Legacy: Virat Kohli’s extraordinary average at the venue is heavily driven by his uncanny ability to remain red-hot and not-out during run chases. His signature Edgbaston highlights include two magnificent, unbeaten counter-punching knocks during the 2017 Champions Trophy: a blistering 81* against fierce rivals Pakistan and a clinical 96* against Bangladesh.

Quick Comparison at Edgbaston (ODIs)

Rohit Sharma | Innings: 6, Runs: 447, Batting Average: 89.40, 50s/100s: 1 Fifty, 3 Centuries

Virat Kohli | Innings: 7, Runs: 335, Batting Average: 111.66, 50s/100s: 0 Fifties, 1 Century

While Rohit provides the explosive boundary-hitting power at the top order to take games away early, Kohli acts as the ultimate insurance policy, ensuring India navigates Birmingham's tricky, swinging conditions safely.