Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma At Edgbaston: Who Has Better ODI Record In Birmingham?
Here is a statistical breakdown of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's dominant runs at Birmingham.
As Team India returns to the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, the spotlight firmly falls on two modern-day batting maestros. Historically, the West Midlands venue has served as a highly productive hunting ground for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with both veterans posting staggering numbers on this pitch.
Here is a statistical breakdown of their dominant runs at the venue:
Rohit Sharma: The Century Machine
Edgbaston brings out the absolute best in the Indian opener's run-scoring appetite. Across just 6 ODI outings at the stadium, Rohit has amassed a phenomenal 447 runs.
Average: An elite 89.40
Milestones: 3 Centuries and 1 Half-Century
The Legacy: After modest early outings in the 2013 Champions Trophy (18 vs Pakistan and 9 vs England), Rohit completely unlocked the ground's conditions. He cracked a brilliant 91 against Pakistan in 2017, followed by a masterful, unbeaten 123* against Bangladesh. During his record-breaking 2019 World Cup run, he hammered back-to-back tons at the venue, scoring 102 against England and 104 against Bangladesh.
Virat Kohli: The Unbeaten Anchor
If Rohit specializes in clearing the ropes and making big hundreds at Edgbaston, Virat Kohli specializes in absolute invincibility. In 7 ODI innings in Birmingham, Kohli has anchored India's batting line-up to a total of 335 runs.
Average: A jaw-dropping, stratospheric 111.66
Milestones: 3 Half-Centuries
The Legacy: Virat Kohli’s extraordinary average at the venue is heavily driven by his uncanny ability to remain red-hot and not-out during run chases. His signature Edgbaston highlights include two magnificent, unbeaten counter-punching knocks during the 2017 Champions Trophy: a blistering 81* against fierce rivals Pakistan and a clinical 96* against Bangladesh.
Quick Comparison at Edgbaston (ODIs)
Rohit Sharma | Innings: 6, Runs: 447, Batting Average: 89.40, 50s/100s: 1 Fifty, 3 Centuries
Virat Kohli | Innings: 7, Runs: 335, Batting Average: 111.66, 50s/100s: 0 Fifties, 1 Century
While Rohit provides the explosive boundary-hitting power at the top order to take games away early, Kohli acts as the ultimate insurance policy, ensuring India navigates Birmingham's tricky, swinging conditions safely.