Rs 5 Crore For Virat Kohli’s Vrindavan Visit? Dinesh Falhari’s Claim Sparks Controversy | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dinesh Falhari alleged property syndicate paid ₹5 crore for Kohli's Vrindavan meeting.

Falhari claims property interests promoted certain spiritual figures there.

Kohli and Anushka frequently visited Vrindavan ashrams for spiritual purposes.

The ₹5 crore allegation remains unverified by independent evidence.

Virat Kohli’s visits to Vrindavan have come under fresh attention after Dinesh Falhari, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, made an unverified claim involving the Indian cricketer.

Falhari alleged that a property syndicate spent ₹5 crore to facilitate Kohli’s meeting with a local spiritual figure in Vrindavan. The allegation has not been independently verified, and there is no evidence presented in the available information to establish that such a payment took place.

Falhari’s Claim About Kohli’s Vrindavan Visit

According to Falhari, property interests were allegedly involved in arranging Kohli’s meeting with a local saint. He further claimed that certain spiritual figures were being promoted by property-related interests in areas around the Yamuna Khadar.

However, these remain allegations made by Falhari. No independent evidence has been provided to substantiate the ₹5 crore payment claim or establish that Kohli’s visits were connected to any property syndicate.

WATCH VIDEO

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: President of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, Dinesh Falhari says, "We have appealed to Maharaj that two groups have emerged among the saints in Vrindavan, some who are genuine saints and others who, according to us, are involved in the property business. Some people are allegedly involved in selling land in the Yamuna Khadar area, while many respected saints have moved away...." — IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2026

Kohli has visited Vrindavan on several occasions in recent years, often alongside his wife Anushka Sharma. The couple’s spiritual visits have previously been publicly reported, including visits to ashrams associated with Neem Karoli Baba, Maa Anandamayi and Premanand Maharaj.

Kohli And Anushka’s Vrindavan Visits

Kohli and Anushka first made a widely reported visit to Vrindavan in January 2023. The couple visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram and Maa Anandamayi Ashram during that trip.

They subsequently visited Shri Radha Keli Kunj Ashram, associated with Premanand Maharaj, on multiple occasions. Their visits in 2025 and 2026 also received public attention, including one in May 2025, shortly after Kohli announced his Test retirement.

The couple has continued to maintain a public association with Vrindavan through these spiritual visits. However, the available information does not establish any connection between those visits and the financial allegation made by Falhari.

Who Is Dinesh Falhari?

Falhari is the president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, an organisation involved in the campaign concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura.

He has previously made controversial public statements on religious and political issues. In March 2025, he announced a ₹21 lakh reward related to the demolition of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra. He also objected to a New Year event featuring actor Sunny Leone in Mathura, which was subsequently cancelled.

The latest ₹5 crore allegation involving Kohli remains unverified. Unless independent evidence emerges, the claim should be treated as a statement made by Falhari rather than an established fact.