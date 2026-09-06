WATCH: Virat Kohli Makes Surprise Roadies Debut? Video Takes Internet By Storm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man resembling Virat Kohli spotted outside Roadies audition venue.

His uncanny appearance, beard, hairstyle sparked online confusion.

The lookalike observed arm-wrestling, drawing attention, but didn't audition.

Viral video confirms a lookalike, not Kohli, was present.

A surprising sight outside a Roadies audition venue has caught the attention of cricket fans, with a man bearing an uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli appearing to steal the spotlight without even taking part in the auditions.

The man was seen standing near the venue while an arm-wrestling contest unfolded nearby. His appearance, particularly his beard, hairstyle and overall resemblance to the former India captain, quickly turned an ordinary moment into an unexpected cricket-meets-reality-TV scene.

Virat Kohli's Unexpected Roadies Connection

The viral clip shows the man casually observing the arm-wrestling contest as people around him continue with the activity outside the audition venue.

At first glance, his appearance can easily create confusion, particularly because of the familiar hairstyle and beard associated with Kohli. The moment becomes even more amusing because of the setting.

WATCH VIDEO

🔴VIRAT KOHLI IN ROADIES AUDITION 😅



- A man who looks like Virat Kohli was spotted at the Roadies audition in Delhi. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/v04o6c00bV — Sam (@cricsam02) September 6, 2026

Rather than stepping forward for an audition, the man simply remains a spectator as the two participants battle it out in the arm-wrestling contest.

The unusual combination has given the video plenty of viral appeal, with the scene looking like an unexpected appearance by the India cricket star at a Roadies venue.

Watch The Viral Video

Virat Kohli himself was not at the venue, and there is no indication that he had any involvement with the Roadies auditions.

The man seen in the footage is a lookalike, whose resemblance to Kohli is what makes the clip particularly eye-catching.

The video has nevertheless created an entertaining crossover between Indian cricket and reality television, with the man's appearance drawing attention even though he was not participating in the audition.

Kohli is among India's most recognisable sporting personalities, making sightings of people who closely resemble him a recurring source of viral social-media content. Similar incidents involving his lookalikes have previously attracted widespread attention online.

For viewers discovering the clip without context, however, the first few seconds could certainly make them wonder whether the former India captain had unexpectedly turned up at Roadies.