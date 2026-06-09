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HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Tops India's Celebrity Power Rankings, Leaves SRK & Bollywood Giants Behind

Virat Kohli Tops India's Celebrity Power Rankings, Leaves SRK & Bollywood Giants Behind

Virat Kohli has been ranked India's most valuable celebrity with a brand value of Rs 3,542 crore, finishing ahead of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli tops India's most valuable celebrity ranking.
  • His brand value is Rs 3,542 crore, ahead of others.
  • Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Dhoni, Tendulkar also feature.

Virat Kohli Most Valuable Celebrity: Virat Kohli's influence continues to extend far beyond the cricket field. The former India captain has secured the top spot in the inaugural ranking of India's Most Valuable Celebrities, a study conducted by Fortune India in partnership with global brand consultancy firm Interbrand. According to the report, Kohli's brand value stands at an impressive Rs 3,542 crore, placing him ahead of some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment and sport. The achievement further underlines his immense commercial appeal and enduring popularity among fans and brands alike.

Kohli Leads Star-Studded Top 10

While Kohli claimed the No. 1 position, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan finished second on the list, with global actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas securing third place.

The rankings also highlight cricket's enduring dominance in India's sporting and cultural landscape. Former India captain MS Dhoni occupies the fourth spot, while legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar ranks eighth among the country's most valuable celebrity brands.

The presence of three cricketing greats in the top 10 reflects the sport's unmatched reach and influence across the country. Kohli, in particular, has remained one of the most marketable athletes in the world, building a powerful personal brand through his performances, endorsements and massive fan following.

Check Out: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Fire, Falls Early On India A Debut

How The Rankings Were Determined

The Fortune India-Interbrand study reportedly evaluated celebrity value using a broader set of parameters than earnings or endorsement income alone.

In addition to financial performance, the assessment considered factors such as brand distinctiveness, engagement levels, trust, affinity, coherence and responsibility. 

Rather than relying solely on box-office success, endorsement deals or social media numbers, the study examined the overall strength and sustainability of a celebrity's brand identity. By treating celebrity brands as long-term economic assets, the rankings provide a more comprehensive picture of their market value and influence.

For Kohli, topping the list is another indication of his stature not only as one of India's greatest cricketers but also as one of the country's most powerful and recognisable public figures.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who topped the inaugural ranking of India's Most Valuable Celebrities?

Virat Kohli secured the top spot. His brand value is an impressive Rs 3,542 crore, according to Fortune India and Interbrand.

How was the ranking of India's Most Valuable Celebrities determined?

The study evaluated celebrity value using parameters beyond earnings, including brand distinctiveness, engagement levels, trust, and responsibility. It aimed for a comprehensive picture of brand identity.

Which other celebrities are prominently featured in the top 10 rankings?

Shah Rukh Khan is second, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is third. Cricketing legends MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar also rank fourth and eighth, respectively.

What does the ranking indicate about cricket's influence in India?

The ranking shows cricket's enduring dominance, with three cricketing greats in the top 10. This reflects the sport's unmatched reach and influence across the country.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar MS Dhoni SHAH RUKH KHAN
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