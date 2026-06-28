Watch: Virat Kohli To Make Tennis Debut? Novak Djokovic Shares Exciting Future Plan

Virat Kohli, Indian batting legend, and tennis superstar Novak Djokovic have long been vocal admirers of each other's illustrious careers. While their mutual respect has played out publicly across digital platforms, a fascinating new update from the Serbian maestro suggests that a highly anticipated, in-person crossover event could soon become a reality.

In a viral social media message, Djokovic shed light on his close digital bond with the former Indian captain, revealing that the two global sporting icons have been actively texting each other for years, despite never having met face-to-face.

Djokovic Outlines Plans for Cross-Sport Meetup

Speaking passionately about their digital connection, the 24-time Grand Slam champion expressed an eager desire to formally close the distance. Djokovic revealed that he is strategically planning an upcoming visit to India, which he hopes will serve as the perfect catalyst for their first-ever physical link-up.

Rather than a simple meet-and-greet, Djokovic proposed a lighthearted athletic duel that would see both superstars test their skills outside their respective comfort zones.

"We have not met in person, we've texted, so we're in touch for the last few years and following each other, supporting each other, admiring each other's careers and all. So, hopefully I'll get a chance to meet with him in person and play some tennis, play some cricket. It would be nice, and I'm also planning to come to India soon, so maybe that's where we get a link up." - Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic talking about Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/JOXmI2AE7g — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2026

Fitness Updates: Kohli’s Injury Rehab

Virat Kohli is currently grounded on the sidelines navigating a rigorous physical rehabilitation program.

He suffered a severe hamstring strain during the high-stakes final of the IPL 2026 season against the Gujarat Titans. Kohli's match-defining performance successfully secured a back-to-back championship defense for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but it came at a steep physical cost.

The injury completely ruled him out of India's recent three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Kohli was recently spotted undergoing intensive fitness evaluations at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence. While medical teams remain hopeful that he can regain full competitive fitness ahead of India's upcoming white-ball tour of England in July, his return remains strictly conditional on clearance from the medical board.