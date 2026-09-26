Virat Kohli To Bat At New Position? Yashasvi Jaiswal Is The Reason

India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies begins on September 27, and the contest could provide an interesting selection puzzle for the team management. One of the biggest questions could revolve around Virat Kohli’s batting position.

Kohli has been a mainstay at No. 3 in India’s ODI lineup for years. However, with Yashasvi Jaiswal included in the squad and Shreyas Iyer unavailable for the series, India may have to consider a different combination in the middle order. One possible scenario could see Jaiswal bat at No. 3 and Kohli move down to No. 4.

Shubman Gill will captain India in the series, with Rohit Sharma and Kohli also included in the squad. Jaiswal has earned a place in the 15-member team as another opening option. As per BCCI schedule, the three ODIs will be played on September 27, September 30 and October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and New Chandigarh respectively.

Rohit-Gill Likely To Open

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are expected to remain India's preferred opening combination against the West Indies. Jaiswal's inclusion, however, gives the team another option at the top of the order.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, the management could look to give greater exposure to players who may serve as backups in the future. That could make finding a place for Jaiswal in the playing XI an important consideration.

If Rohit and Gill continue to open, India would need to find another batting position for Jaiswal.

Could Jaiswal Come In At No. 3?

One potential combination could see Jaiswal promoted to No. 3, with Kohli moving down to No. 4. There has been no official confirmation from the BCCI or team management that such a change is being considered, but the possibility cannot be ruled out when the final XI is selected.

Giving Jaiswal an opportunity at No. 3 could help India build depth ahead of the 2027 World Cup. If either Rohit or Gill is unavailable in the future, Jaiswal could potentially step into an opening role. Regular ODI exposure would therefore be valuable for the young batter.

However, moving Kohli from No. 3 would represent a significant tactical decision.

Virat Kohli's Remarkable Record At No. 3

Kohli has built an extraordinary ODI record while batting at No. 3. He has accumulated more than 12,500 runs at the position and has scored 46 centuries, while maintaining an average above 60, according to available statistics.

In January 2026, during the ODI against New Zealand in Indore, Kohli also became the highest run-scorer in ODI history at the No. 3 position.

Given that record, shifting him down the order would be a notable change. Kohli has occupied the No. 3 role for the vast majority of his ODI career and has consistently been one of the format's most prolific batters from that position.

Shreyas Iyer's Absence Creates No. 4 Opening

Another factor behind the potential experiment is Shreyas Iyer's absence. Iyer has been India's established No. 4 in ODI cricket in recent years, but he is not part of the West Indies series squad as he is leading India's contingent at the Asian Games. His absence leaves an opening in the middle order.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is among the players who could be considered for the No. 4 role. The management could also explore a different combination that allows Jaiswal to enter the XI while reshuffling the established batting order.

Will Kohli Move To No. 4?

If Jaiswal is given the No. 3 position, the key question will be whether Kohli is comfortable moving down to No. 4 or whether India chooses to preserve his long-established role.

The final answer will only emerge when India's playing XI is announced. With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, the West Indies series could be an opportunity for India to assess multiple combinations while simultaneously giving younger players valuable experience.

The challenge for the management will be to balance the development of potential backup options such as Jaiswal with the proven success of Kohli at No. 3.