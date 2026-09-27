WATCH: Thunderous Chants Erupt As Virat Kohli Comes Out To Chase!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli received huge cheers entering to bat.

India started chasing 296 after Kuldeep's four wickets.

Kohli targets 15,000 ODI runs, only Sachin achieved.

IND vs WI Live: Virat Kohli’s return to ODI cricket in Thiruvananthapuram produced a huge response from the home crowd as the former India captain walked out to bat against the West Indies.

The Greenfield International Stadium erupted with chants of “Virat, Virat” when Kohli made his way towards the crease after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal.

Kohli’s arrival was one of the most anticipated moments of the first ODI, with supporters turning up in large numbers to watch the veteran batter back in India’s ODI side.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Gets Huge Welcome In Thiruvananthapuram

Sunday + King Kohli = 👑😍



The stadium erupts as #ViratKohli walks out to the middle! 🔥#INDvWI 1st ODI 👉 LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/zk2ABY21JG pic.twitter.com/lAYjBUiz9Z — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 27, 2026

The atmosphere inside the stadium changed as soon as Kohli stepped onto the field.

Fans could be heard repeatedly chanting his name while several sections of the crowd rose to celebrate the 37-year-old’s arrival at the crease.

Kohli took guard with Shubman Gill at the other end, having come in after Rohit was dismissed for 32.

Gill then took a single to put Kohli on strike, giving the crowd another opportunity to celebrate the former India captain.

The scenes reflected the anticipation surrounding Kohli’s return to the ODI format, with the veteran batter featuring in India’s 50-over side alongside Rohit.

India Begin Chase After Kuldeep Yadav’s Four-Wicket Haul

India were set a target of 296 after the West Indies were restricted by the hosts’ bowling attack.

Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer with the ball, claiming four wickets as India kept the visitors to a manageable total.

Rohit and Gill then gave India a strong start during the chase, adding 74 runs for the opening wicket before the former India captain was dismissed.

Kohli walked in with India needing to build on that platform and chase down the West Indies total.

His arrival also carried statistical significance given his record in run chases and at the Thiruvananthapuram venue.

Kohli Eyes Another Milestone In Thiruvananthapuram

Kohli has enjoyed considerable success at the venue in his previous ODI appearances.

He had scored 199 runs in two ODIs in Thiruvananthapuram before this match, including an unbeaten 166 against Sri Lanka in January 2023.

Another 59 runs in this innings would take Kohli past 15,000 runs in ODI cricket, a milestone previously reached only by Sachin Tendulkar.

With India chasing 296 and Kohli back at the crease, the veteran batter had another opportunity to add to his remarkable ODI record.

For the fans inside the Greenfield International Stadium, however, the biggest moment had already arrived when Kohli walked out to bat and the chants of “Virat, Virat” took over the venue.