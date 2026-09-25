A digital chant counter, or jap counter, was seen on his finger. An Instagram post by MissMalini highlighted this detail and linked it to his spiritual side.
WATCH: Virat Kohli Spotted With ‘Jaap Counter’ At Airport, Video Goes Viral
Virat Kohli's airport arrival ahead of the West Indies ODIs caught attention after an Instagram handle, MissMalini claimed he was spotted with a digital jaap counter. Watch the video here.
- Virat Kohli arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the ODI series.
- Fans observed a digital chant counter on his finger.
- The device, previously seen, suggested his spiritual inclinations.
- Kohli received a traditional welcome at the team hotel.
Virat Kohli arrived in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, receiving a warm welcome from fans at the airport. A detail spotted on his finger has now caught attention online.
According to an Instagram post by MissMalini, Kohli was seen with what it described as a digital chant counter, or jap counter, on his finger. The post suggested it reflected his spiritual side.
WATCH POST
View this post on Instagram
Did Virat Kohli Carry A Digital Chant Counter?
MissMalini shared a video of Kohli arriving at the airport with the device visible on his finger. Its caption described it as a digital chant counter and linked the sighting to spirituality and peace.
Kohli has previously been seen with a jaap counter in public. He has also visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan with wife Anushka Sharma and wears a Tulsi mala reportedly gifted by him.
WATCH: Virat Kohli Arrives In Thiruvananthapuram
Virat Kohli did this. Virat Kohli did that.⁰Keep talking. Keep debating. Keep making narratives.— Jimmy Gambles (@Indrachowdaryy) September 23, 2026
The ground reality NEVER changes — VIRAT KOHLI IS LOVED EVERYWHERE. 👑❤️🔥
The roar, the reception, the madness…⁰THE KING’S AURA IS UNMATCHED. 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsnQKNcLwL
Virat Kohli Gets Traditional Welcome
Kohli later received a traditional welcome at the Indian team hotel, where staff greeted him with flowers and a shawl. Supporters also reportedly chanted “Radhe Radhe” as he arrived.
The former India captain responded with a smile before joining the squad. India will face the West Indies in the first ODI at Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium on September 27.
The three-match series will mark Kohli’s return to international cricket after a break. The second ODI is scheduled in Guwahati on September 30, while the final match will take place in New Chandigarh on October 3.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was spotted on Virat Kohli's finger upon his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram?
What does the digital chant counter suggest about Virat Kohli?
According to an Instagram post by MissMalini, the digital chant counter reflects Virat Kohli's spiritual side. Kohli has previously been seen with a similar device in public.
How was Virat Kohli welcomed in Thiruvananthapuram?
He received a warm welcome from fans at the airport and a traditional welcome at the team hotel with flowers and a shawl. Supporters also chanted