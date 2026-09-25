WATCH: Virat Kohli Spotted With ‘Jaap Counter’ At Airport, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the ODI series.

Fans observed a digital chant counter on his finger.

The device, previously seen, suggested his spiritual inclinations.

Kohli received a traditional welcome at the team hotel.

Virat Kohli arrived in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, receiving a warm welcome from fans at the airport. A detail spotted on his finger has now caught attention online.

According to an Instagram post by MissMalini, Kohli was seen with what it described as a digital chant counter, or jap counter, on his finger. The post suggested it reflected his spiritual side.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini)

Did Virat Kohli Carry A Digital Chant Counter?

MissMalini shared a video of Kohli arriving at the airport with the device visible on his finger. Its caption described it as a digital chant counter and linked the sighting to spirituality and peace.

Kohli has previously been seen with a jaap counter in public. He has also visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan with wife Anushka Sharma and wears a Tulsi mala reportedly gifted by him.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Arrives In Thiruvananthapuram

Virat Kohli did this. Virat Kohli did that.⁰Keep talking. Keep debating. Keep making narratives.

The ground reality NEVER changes — VIRAT KOHLI IS LOVED EVERYWHERE. 👑❤️‍🔥

The roar, the reception, the madness…⁰THE KING’S AURA IS UNMATCHED. 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsnQKNcLwL — Jimmy Gambles (@Indrachowdaryy) September 23, 2026

Virat Kohli Gets Traditional Welcome

Kohli later received a traditional welcome at the Indian team hotel, where staff greeted him with flowers and a shawl. Supporters also reportedly chanted “Radhe Radhe” as he arrived.

The former India captain responded with a smile before joining the squad. India will face the West Indies in the first ODI at Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium on September 27.

The three-match series will mark Kohli’s return to international cricket after a break. The second ODI is scheduled in Guwahati on September 30, while the final match will take place in New Chandigarh on October 3.