Virat Kohli Spotted With Rs 2 Crore Watch? India Star Arrives In Kerala For West Indies Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the West Indies series.

He wore a Patek Philippe watch reportedly worth two crore.

The white-gold Nautilus features a blue sunburst dial.

Virat Kohli Watch: Virat Kohli may have arrived in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India’s ODI series against the West Indies, but it was the luxury watch on his wrist that quickly caught the attention of fans. The former India captain, who landed in Kerala on Wednesday, September 23, appeared to be wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5811/1G-001, a high-end white-gold timepiece that has been widely reported to be worth around Rs 1.95 crore.

Virat Kohli’s Luxury Watch

The model belongs to Patek Philippe’s celebrated Nautilus range and comes with a 41mm white-gold case paired with a matching bracelet.

Its standout feature is the blue sunburst dial, which fades into a darker shade around the edges and carries the horizontally embossed pattern closely associated with the Nautilus collection.

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The watch is powered by Patek Philippe’s self-winding Calibre 26-330 S C movement. It includes a date function and sweep seconds, combining the luxury brand’s distinctive design with its mechanical watchmaking technology.

Patek Philippe lists the model at US$82,021 on its official website, although resale and market prices can vary considerably depending on availability and demand.

Kohli Returns For West Indies ODI Series

Virat Kohli’s arrival in Thiruvananthapuram came as India’s squad began assembling for their upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

The former India and RCB skipper has been included in the 15-member squad alongside Rohit Sharma, with Shubman Gill appointed captain and KL Rahul named vice-captain.

India will begin the series in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27 before moving to Guwahati for the second ODI on September 30. The final match is scheduled to be played in New Chandigarh on October 3.

While Kohli’s return to the ODI setup is naturally attracting plenty of attention, his latest airport appearance has also given fans another reason to take notice.