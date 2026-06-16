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HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Spotted Enjoying Family Time With Son Akaay In London | Viral Pics

Virat Kohli Spotted Enjoying Family Time With Son Akaay In London | Viral Pics

Virat Kohli, who is missing the Afghanistan ODI series due to injury, was recently spotted spending quality time with son Akaay in London.

Reported By : ABP Live Sports | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli misses Afghanistan series due to hamstring injury.
  • Kohli spotted in London, enjoying family time with son.
  • He played IPL 2026; RCB won the title.

Virat Kohli has once again been in the spotlight as the star batter will remain absent from the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. Kohli has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury that he reportedly suffered during the later stages of the IPL 2026 season. While fans continue to miss him in the Indian jersey, the superstar cricketer has recently been spotted in London, spending some quality family time away from the cricket field. Here's a look at Virat Kohli enjoying his time off with son Akaay:

Virat Kohli Spotted With Son Akaay

Virat Kohli has been choosing a quieter and more private life away from the spotlight in India, especially after becoming a father.

The cricketer, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, has often spoken indirectly about wanting to give their children a more normal and comfortable upbringing, away from constant public attention.

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Recently, Kohli was spotted in London enjoying time with his son, Akaay. In the pictures going viral on social media, the cricketer was seen carrying Akaay on his back while walking on a grassy path. Kohli kept it casual in a black hoodie paired with khaki pants while enjoying the peaceful outing.

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Virat Kohli’s Recent Cricket Journey

Virat Kohli was recently in India as he represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The season turned out to be another memorable one for the franchise as RCB lifted their second consecutive IPL title.

However, the hamstring injury kept Kohli away from India’s upcoming ODI assignment against Afghanistan. Fans will now be hoping for his speedy recovery and return to international cricket soon.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Virat Kohli's recent cricket engagement?

He recently represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026. RCB won their second consecutive IPL title that season.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Son Akaay Kohli
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