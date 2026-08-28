Virat Kohli's Sister Shares Raksha Bandhan Post, Photo Goes Viral

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Bhawna. Taking to Instagram, Bhawna shared a special moment from the occasion, posting a story that showed her tying a rakhi on Virat’s wrist. The post also included a picture featuring Virat’s elder brother, Vikas.

Alongside the pictures, Bhawna shared a heartfelt message for her brothers: “No matter where life takes us, my prayers will always find you.”

Check Viral Post

Virat sir's Love for bhavana diii . Came to India only for celebrating rakshabandhan with bhavana diii , how sweet 🩷🧿 pic.twitter.com/K5ux24yEbz — Ritikaaaa🎀 (@Ritsverse) August 28, 2026

Virat Kohli's recent ODI form

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during India's third ODI against England at Lord’s in July. The veteran batter produced an impressive 74 off 59 deliveries while India chased a target of 388.

He finished the three-match ODI series with 144 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 109.09. His tally included two half-centuries.

The 37-year-old has been in excellent ODI form this year. In six matches, he has accumulated 384 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 106.66. His 2026 tally includes one century and three fifties, with a highest score of 124.

Kohli closing in on another major ODI milestone

Virat Kohli is expected to return to action on September 27 when India begin their three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

The series will provide him with another opportunity to add to his remarkable tally of international centuries. Kohli currently has 85 international hundreds and is continuing his pursuit of the 100-century landmark.

He is also just 59 runs short of becoming only the second batter in history to score 15,000 ODI runs. Kohli has so far accumulated 14,941 runs in 314 matches and 302 innings at an impressive average of 58.59. His ODI record includes 54 centuries and 79 half-centuries.

If he reaches the milestone against the West Indies, Kohli will join Sachin Tendulkar as the only two players to have crossed the 15,000-run mark in men's ODI cricket. Tendulkar finished his career with 18,426 ODI runs.