WATCH: Virat Kohli Shows Off Quirky Dance Move After Sharp Fielding During IND vs NZ ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli performed a quirky dance after fielding a ball.

This unexpected move entertained fans during India's fourth ODI.

Kohli often shows his humorous side with various on-field antics.

Virat Kohli found another way to steal the spotlight during India's fourth ODI against New Zealand. This time, it was not a boundary or a spectacular catch that got fans talking. The former India skipper showcased an unexpected move after pulling off a neat piece of fielding, turning a routine moment into one of the day's most entertaining scenes. Kohli, positioned inside the circle, stopped a shot from Tim Seifert, moving across and cutting off the ball before it could travel into the gap.

Kohli Steals The Spotlight - WATCH

MOVES LIKE KOHLI 😎



Tim Seifert got denied a run, and we got a little Kohli dance break. Win-win! 😂



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Instead of simply returning to his position after grabbing the ball, Virat Kohli broke into almost a quirky dance, much to the amusement of those around him and the commentary team.

The playful reaction quickly grabbed attention, adding some light-hearted entertainment to the contest.

Also Check || WATCH: Virat Kohli Pulls Gurnoor Brar Away As Tim Seifert Clash Heats Up In 4th ODI

Known for his intensity and animated celebrations, Kohli has increasingly been giving fans glimpses of his humorous side during the ongoing series.

The 38-year-old's spontaneous moves have become a talking point, with his teammates often finding themselves on the receiving end of his playful antics.

Ishan Kishan, Glenn Phillips Have Also Faced Kohli's Antics

This was not the first time Virat Kohli had entertained viewers with his offbeat behaviour during the series.

During a recent drinks break, he appeared to imitate an exaggerated running style while teasing Ishan Kishan.

Kohli had also taken a playful dig at New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips, mimicking John Cena's famous 'You Can't See Mee' gesture earlier in the series.

Whether through his fielding, celebrations or interactions with teammates and opponents, Kohli continues to bring plenty of personality to the field.

Fans would also hope for him to make headlines with the bat later today, when he steps out to chase the total set by New Zealand and help India clinch the ODI series.