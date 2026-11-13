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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli Shows Off Quirky Dance Move After Sharp Fielding During IND vs NZ ODI

WATCH: Virat Kohli Shows Off Quirky Dance Move After Sharp Fielding During IND vs NZ ODI

Virat Kohli turned a routine fielding moment into an entertaining spectacle during the India-New Zealand ODI, treating fans to yet another glimpse of his playful side.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Nov 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli performed a quirky dance after fielding a ball.
  • This unexpected move entertained fans during India's fourth ODI.
  • Kohli often shows his humorous side with various on-field antics.

Virat Kohli found another way to steal the spotlight during India's fourth ODI against New Zealand. This time, it was not a boundary or a spectacular catch that got fans talking. The former India skipper showcased an unexpected move after pulling off a neat piece of fielding, turning a routine moment into one of the day's most entertaining scenes. Kohli, positioned inside the circle, stopped a shot from Tim Seifert, moving across and cutting off the ball before it could travel into the gap.

Kohli Steals The Spotlight - WATCH

Instead of simply returning to his position after grabbing the ball, Virat Kohli broke into almost a quirky dance, much to the amusement of those around him and the commentary team.

The playful reaction quickly grabbed attention, adding some light-hearted entertainment to the contest.

Also Check || WATCH: Virat Kohli Pulls Gurnoor Brar Away As Tim Seifert Clash Heats Up In 4th ODI

Known for his intensity and animated celebrations, Kohli has increasingly been giving fans glimpses of his humorous side during the ongoing series.

The 38-year-old's spontaneous moves have become a talking point, with his teammates often finding themselves on the receiving end of his playful antics.

Ishan Kishan, Glenn Phillips Have Also Faced Kohli's Antics

This was not the first time Virat Kohli had entertained viewers with his offbeat behaviour during the series.

During a recent drinks break, he appeared to imitate an exaggerated running style while teasing Ishan Kishan.

Kohli had also taken a playful dig at New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips, mimicking John Cena's famous 'You Can't See Mee' gesture earlier in the series.

Whether through his fielding, celebrations or interactions with teammates and opponents, Kohli continues to bring plenty of personality to the field. 

Fans would also hope for him to make headlines with the bat later today, when he steps out to chase the total set by New Zealand and help India clinch the ODI series.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unexpected move did Virat Kohli make during the fourth ODI?

After fielding a shot from Tim Seifert, Virat Kohli broke into a quirky dance. This playful reaction entertained fans and the commentary team, stealing the spotlight.

Has Virat Kohli displayed this humorous side previously in the series?

Yes, Kohli has shown his playful side before. He imitated an exaggerated running style while teasing Ishan Kishan and mimicked John Cena's 'You Can't See Me' gesture towards Glenn Phillips.

How does Kohli contribute to the game beyond his primary skills?

Beyond his batting and fielding, Kohli brings a lot of personality to the field. He entertains through his animated celebrations, spontaneous moves, and playful interactions with teammates and opponents.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Nov 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs NZ ODIs VIrat Kohli
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