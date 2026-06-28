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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan & Ravi Shastri Turns Up At Lord's For India's Women's T20 World Cup Clash

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan & Ravi Shastri Turns Up At Lord's For India's Women's T20 World Cup Clash

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravi Shastri were spotted supporting India from the stands at Lord's during their crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 09:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohli, Dhawan, Shastri spotted in the stands during India Women's T20 World Cup match.
  • Positive outcome vital for India's semi-final qualification hopes.
  • Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 56, setting India's 170 total against Australia.

Virat Kohli Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India's women's team received some special support from the stands during their crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 encounter against Australia at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Former India captain Virat Kohli, ex-opener Shikhar Dhawan and former head coach Ravi Shastri were all spotted watching the high-pressure contest, with videos of the trio quickly going viral across social media. Check it out:

Their presence added another layer of excitement to one of the biggest matches of India's campaign as Harmanpreet Kaur and her side fought to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Cricket Icons Turn Up For India Women

With qualification for the knockout stage still hanging in the balance, India entered the contest knowing that a victory over Australia would significantly strengthen their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

As the cameras panned towards the stands, Kohli, Dhawan and Shastri were seen following the action, drawing loud reactions from spectators inside Lord's as well as fans watching online.

Also Check: India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup Fate: What Happens If They Lose To Australia?

Their appearance reflected the importance of the occasion and underlined the increasing stature of women's cricket in India, where major international fixtures continue to attract support from even stars of the men's game.

Harmanpreet Leads From The Front

After winning the toss, India opted to bat first. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur rose to the occasion with a composed knock of 56 runs, anchoring the innings as India posted a competitive 170 on the board.

The total gave the bowlers something to defend against one of the strongest batting line-ups in the tournament.

While victory would move India closer to the semi-finals, defeat would not result in immediate elimination. However, Harmanpreet's side would no longer have qualification entirely in their own hands, making the contest one of the defining moments of their campaign.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which former India cricketers attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match?

Former India captain Virat Kohli, ex-opener Shikhar Dhawan, and former head coach Ravi Shastri were spotted in the stands. They were supporting Team India during their crucial game.

Which specific match did these cricketers attend?

They watched India Women's crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 encounter against Australia. The high-pressure contest took place at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Why was this match important for India Women's semi-final hopes?

A victory over Australia would significantly strengthen India's chances of reaching the semi-finals. A loss, however, would mean qualification would no longer be entirely in their hands.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 09:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan IND Vs AUS Harmanpreet Kaur
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