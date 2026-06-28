Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli, Dhawan, Shastri spotted in the stands during India Women's T20 World Cup match.

Positive outcome vital for India's semi-final qualification hopes.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 56, setting India's 170 total against Australia.

Virat Kohli Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India's women's team received some special support from the stands during their crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 encounter against Australia at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Former India captain Virat Kohli, ex-opener Shikhar Dhawan and former head coach Ravi Shastri were all spotted watching the high-pressure contest, with videos of the trio quickly going viral across social media. Check it out:

Their presence added another layer of excitement to one of the biggest matches of India's campaign as Harmanpreet Kaur and her side fought to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Cricket Icons Turn Up For India Women

With qualification for the knockout stage still hanging in the balance, India entered the contest knowing that a victory over Australia would significantly strengthen their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

As the cameras panned towards the stands, Kohli, Dhawan and Shastri were seen following the action, drawing loud reactions from spectators inside Lord's as well as fans watching online.

Also Check: India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup Fate: What Happens If They Lose To Australia?

Their appearance reflected the importance of the occasion and underlined the increasing stature of women's cricket in India, where major international fixtures continue to attract support from even stars of the men's game.

Harmanpreet Leads From The Front

After winning the toss, India opted to bat first. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur rose to the occasion with a composed knock of 56 runs, anchoring the innings as India posted a competitive 170 on the board.

The total gave the bowlers something to defend against one of the strongest batting line-ups in the tournament.

While victory would move India closer to the semi-finals, defeat would not result in immediate elimination. However, Harmanpreet's side would no longer have qualification entirely in their own hands, making the contest one of the defining moments of their campaign.