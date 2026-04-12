Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli Salutes Asha Bhosle With Emotional Gesture

Virat Kohli Salutes Asha Bhosle With Emotional Gesture

Taking to his social media, Virat Kohli conveyed his profound grief over the passing of the legendary music icon.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 05:23 PM (IST)

The world of sports and music came together in mourning as Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli paid an emotional tribute to the "Queen of Melody," Asha Bhosle. The legendary playback singer passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following a brief illness.

Final Farewell on Social Media

Taking to his social media handles, Virat Kohli expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of the musical titan. In a poignant post, the former Indian captain highlighted the timeless nature of her art:

"Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle Ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts," Kohli shared, reflecting the sentiments of a nation that has grown up listening to her versatile discography.

Virat's Insta post

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, April 11, after experiencing respiratory issues and cardiac complications. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she succumbed to multi-organ failure the following morning. Her demise marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, coming just a few years after the passing of her elder sister, the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Legacy Beyond Boundaries

Virat Kohli, who has often spoken about his love for Indian music and culture, joined a long list of global celebrities, politicians, and athletes honoring Bhosle's eight-decade-long career. Known for her Guinness World Record as the most recorded artist in history, Asha Bhosle was more than just a singer; she was a cultural bridge whose work resonated across generations.

Virat's message coincided with tributes from other figures like PM Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar, as the government announced that her last rites would be performed with full state honors.

Also on ABP Live | Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt, Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle; Check Post

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who paid tribute to Asha Bhosle?

Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli paid an emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle. Many other global celebrities, politicians, and athletes also honored her.

When and where did Asha Bhosle pass away?

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92 years old.

What was the cause of Asha Bhosle's death?

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory issues and cardiac complications. She succumbed to multi-organ failure.

What is Asha Bhosle known for besides her singing?

Asha Bhosle held a Guinness World Record as the most recorded artist in history. Her work resonated across generations and served as a cultural bridge.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 12 Apr 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Asha Bhosle IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Asha Bhosle Death Asha Bhosle Passes Away
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli Salutes Asha Bhosle With Emotional Gesture
Virat Kohli Salutes Asha Bhosle With Emotional Gesture
Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun’s Wedding Was Asha Bhosle’s Last Public Outing
Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun’s Wedding Was Asha Bhosle’s Last Public Outing
Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt, Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle; Check Post
Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt, Emotional Tribute To Asha Bhosle; Check Post
Cricket
When Asha Bhosle Sang With Brett Lee: How It Happened
When Asha Bhosle Sang With Brett Lee: How It Happened
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Middle East conflict: US–Iran Talks Collapse Over Hormuz Dispute as Israel Strikes Lebanon Intensify
Global crisis: Islamabad Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Global Tensions
Middle East conflict: Islamabad Talks Collapse Amid Escalating Global Tensions and Alleged Diplomatic Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget