Virat Kohli Salutes Asha Bhosle With Emotional Gesture

The world of sports and music came together in mourning as Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli paid an emotional tribute to the "Queen of Melody," Asha Bhosle. The legendary playback singer passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following a brief illness.

Final Farewell on Social Media

Taking to his social media handles, Virat Kohli expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of the musical titan. In a poignant post, the former Indian captain highlighted the timeless nature of her art:

"Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle Ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts," Kohli shared, reflecting the sentiments of a nation that has grown up listening to her versatile discography.

Virat's Insta post

Instagram story of Virat Kohli for Asha Bhosle. 🤍 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MDJ3Ci03zx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, April 11, after experiencing respiratory issues and cardiac complications. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she succumbed to multi-organ failure the following morning. Her demise marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, coming just a few years after the passing of her elder sister, the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Legacy Beyond Boundaries

Virat Kohli, who has often spoken about his love for Indian music and culture, joined a long list of global celebrities, politicians, and athletes honoring Bhosle's eight-decade-long career. Known for her Guinness World Record as the most recorded artist in history, Asha Bhosle was more than just a singer; she was a cultural bridge whose work resonated across generations.

Virat's message coincided with tributes from other figures like PM Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar, as the government announced that her last rites would be performed with full state honors.

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