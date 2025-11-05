Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar: The Unique November Connection

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sunil Gavaskar are three of India definitive battings stars, each belonging to a different era.

This legacy started with Gavaskar, was continued by Tendulkar, and is now being carried by Kohli in the current era of cricket.

Interestingly, all three of them share a very unique November connection, which given their batting prowess and accolades for India, makes for a very intriguing coincidence.

Kohli, Tendulkar, Gavaskar - A Batting Trilogy

1) Sunil Gavaskar's Last International Match - November 5, 1987

Sunil Gavaskar debuted for India in a Test match against the West Indies all the way back in March 1971. He is one of the country's first heroes in the sport, having scored over 13,000 international runs.

He was a part of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad, and played his last match for the nation on November 5, 1987, a One Day International (ODI) against England at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

2) Virat Kohli Is Born - November 5, 1988

A year after Sunil Gavaskar's retirement, Virat Kohli is born on the exact same date, someone who would go on to have a grand career, lead international cricket stats, and win multiple ICC trophies.

He is still active in international cricket, albeit in just a single format. Back in 2024, Kohli retired from T20Is after lifting the ICC T20 World Cup and hung his Test boots earlier this Summer.

3) Sachin Tendulkar Debuts For India - November 15, 1989

A year and 10 days after Virat Kohli's birth, Sachin Tendulkar debut for India in a Test match against Pakistan.

He would go on to write an unparalleled legacy of his own in a 24-year long career, full of memorable knocks and victories, capped off with 100 international centuries (a record that is unmatched so far), a World Cup-winning run in 2011, and a final Test match at home.

Interestingly, his record for most ODI centuries (49) was broken by Virat Kohli during the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Check Out: 37 Incredible Virat Kohli Records On His 37th Birthday