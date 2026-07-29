Virat Kohli's Rumored Dating History And High-Profile Link-Ups

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Media frequently speculated about Kohli's past unverified link-ups.

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the finest modern-day cricketers globally, known for his extraordinary consistency, fierce competitive spirit, and dominant presence across all formats of the game. Beyond his athletic feats and record-breaking career on the field, his personal life and charisma have continuously captivated fans and global media outlets alike.

Over the years, his off-field life has generated substantial media attention, making his public appearances and personal relationships a frequent subject of entertainment journalism.

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Media Reports And Unverified Link-Up Rumours

Before his marriage to Anushka Sharma, media reports and gossip columns frequently speculated about Virat Kohli’s link-ups with various high-profile figures. It is important to emphasize that most of these accounts stem from unverified entertainment reporting, celebrity gossip, and media speculation rather than official confirmation.

Sakshi Agarwal (Early Media Link-Up): During the very initial stage of his cricket career prior to his international debut, media reports briefly associated him with South Indian actress Sakshi Agarwal, though no solid details or confirmation ever existed regarding these claims.

Sarah-Jane Dias (2008 Speculations): Following India's U-19 World Cup victory in 2008, several entertainment portals speculated about a link-up with Miss India 2007 and actress Sarah-Jane Dias. However, these claims remained purely unverified rumours, and reports indicated that both parties dismissed the speculation.

Sanjjanaa Galrani (2011 Outing Reports): Around the 2011 Indian Premier League (IPL) period, media outlets reported that Kohli was seen at social gatherings with actress Sanjjanaa Galrani. Clarifications from the actress later established that they were simply mutual acquaintances within the same social group.

Tamannaah Bhatia (2012 Commercial Rumours): One of the most widely reported media rumours emerged after Kohli filmed a mobile advertisement with actress Tamannaah Bhatia in 2012. Despite persistent tabloid reporting suggesting a brief romance, neither party ever acknowledged or confirmed these claims.

Izabelle Leite (2012–2014 Relationship Reports): Unlike earlier speculative rumours, reports regarding Brazilian model and actress Izabelle Leite pointed to a real relationship between 2012 and 2014. Media outlets reported on their public appearances, and in later years, the actress confirmed in interviews that they had briefly dated before parting ways by mutual consent.

Partnership With Anushka Sharma

The primary relationship defining Virat Kohli’s personal life is his marriage to Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma. The couple reportedly met in 2013 during a commercial shoot for a hair care brand, which marked the beginning of a high-profile friendship that evolved into a long-term relationship.

They officially tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in December 2017. Their partnership, often referred to in the media as "Virushka," is widely regarded as one of the most stable, supportive, and grounded relationships in the public eye. The couple shares two children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay.